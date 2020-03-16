PUSH Industries expand £1,300 ELEVENSIX rear shock range

There's now an ElevenSix HD, an ElevenSix Micro and an E-Bike Specific ElevenSix

At £1,300 these are no-compromise rear shocks. There’s now an ElevenSix HD, an ElevenSix Micro and an E-Bike Specific ElevenSix.

PUSH Industries introduces the next generation ELEVENSIX rear shock

When the first ELEVENSIX was introduced in February 2015 it was a revolutionary departure from the existing marketplace and it redefined high-performance shock absorbers. The Patented Dual Overhead Valve Compression Design allowed riders to have two distinctly different ride modes to choose from that they could simply toggle between on-the-fly. Today, PUSH is happy to announce that once again the bar has been reset for what defines high performance rear suspension.

NO SETUP NECESSARY

It’s one thing to build a high performing, adjustable rear shock. It’s another to do so in a way that allows the customer to simply bolt and go. With ELEVENSIX, each shock is built to the specific bike application taking into consideration frame design, linkage characteristic, and intended use. PUSH engineers spend countless hours riding each individual bike using advanced diagnostic tools analyzing and sweating the details that will ultimately make up the final recipe. The correct spring and damping performance, as well as external adjustability, are hand-built and delivered to your door ready to ride.

ELEVENSIX HD

The new ELEVENSIX HD model features a Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft designed to address the unique shaft loads found with fixed yoke mounted rear shocks. The high strength shaft combined with the PUSH motorsport grade spherical bearing frame mount provides the most durable and high performing package available today.

E-MTB SPECIFIC

Building on the ELEVENSIX HD package, the new E-MTB specific ELEVENSIX model shocks feature a Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft, motorsport grade spherical mounts, along with compression and rebound damping characteristics specifically tailored to E-MTBs. These specific tunes provide unmatched small bump sensitivity and traction while supporting the extra mass of the frame with a bottomless feel on the trail.

ELEVENSIX MICRO

Launching exclusively on the Evil Following, the new ELEVENSIX Micro brings the most advanced coil technology to the short travel trail rider. This specific package provides all the same features found in the standard ELEVENSIX, but in a more compact and lightweight design. ELEVENSIX Micro brings traction and big hit control providing an unprecedented experience on a bike with less than 125mm of travel.

HYBRID HYPERCOIL PROGRESSIVE SPRING SYSTEM

Working with HyperCo, a world leader in performance racing springs, ensures that only the finest materials and most advanced spring designs are utilized for each ELEVENSIX shock. Offered in 25lb/in increments, each HyperCoil is specifically designed to be the lightest and most accurate MTB spring available today. The exclusive OBD design allows for perfect positioning of the end coils for an extremely linear compression characteristic that is not only great for performance, but keeps the spring from making noise, rubbing, and binding on the shock body. To compliment the linear HyperCoil spring, progressive open cell rod bumpers are specifically engineered to control ending stroke progression and spring rate, giving riders plush initial travel with plenty of ramp up to control the handling of large jumps and drops.

SPEED SENSITIVE HYDRAULIC BOTTOMING CONTROL

Developed in conjunction with the hybrid HyperCoil progressive spring system, the secondary shaft piston provides large increases in compression damping during the last 15% of shock stroke. Say goodbye to harsh bottoming as the new Hydraulic Bottom Out Control allows you to ride harder and go bigger with a smooth and supportive end of stroke feel.

4 PORT SYMMETRICAL PROGRESSIVE DAMPING PISTON

The damping piston found in the all new ELEVENSIX features completely redesigned compression and rebound port profiles, providing smoother flow and an increase in damper response leading to a more controlled ride. The new piston assembly also features reconfigured progressive compression and rebound valving stacks providing less damping on small and high frequency bumps, while providing greater damping on larger impacts and g-outs. This new design delivers just the right amount of damping to maximize both comfort and control for the rider.

MOTORSPORT GRADE SPHERICAL BEARING EYELET MOUNTS

Decreasing friction directly leads to increases in small bump sensitivity and traction providing a more comfortable ride. PUSH precision-ground and hardened spherical ball bearings eliminate both rotational friction from linkages as well as shaft binding friction caused from flex under load. Quickly realizing that traditional off the shelf bearings were not up to the task, PUSH engineers went to work developing a specific system to address both the harsh riding conditions as well as high loads with unparalleled durability.

HIGH VOLUME LOW DISPLACEMENT RESERVOIR

In order to ensure consistent traction and bump eating performance even on the most demanding descents, the ELEVENSIX features a large volume reservoir and IFP. The large area and unique seal gland design of the IFP allow for minimal movement in high frequency bumps mimicking the low friction characteristic of a bladder system and increasing traction without the negative attributes such as gas migration and bladder deformation from heat.

CREATED IN COLORADO

It’s not enough to say, “Hand Assembled”. Great pride is taken in the meticulous detail that comes in designing, manufacturing, and yes, “hand assembling” of a product. We’re creators. Tinkerers. Pioneers. Each day we strive to come up with fresh ideas, engineering them from advanced 3D computer models, then building prototypes, testing them and breaking them. We build each component over and over again; riding, evaluating, discussing and modifying until we’re satisfied. We generate (and recycle!) piles of aluminum shavings, ultimately turning those prototypes into really, really good suspension components. When we say, “Made Here,” we mean it. From the initial concept to applying the label on your shipping box, we pride ourselves on start to finish, high-quality suspension products. Are there easier ways? Sure. Is easy the PUSH way? Absolutely not.

Each PUSH component is precision manufactured under our roof here in Colorado by passionate people using state-of-the-art CNC manufacturing equipment and measuring systems. Our products are then assembled by skilled technicians, quality checked by meticulous eyes and hands and delivered to you, backed by the best customer service in the business.

DETAILS:

RRP: £1,300

Available in Standard Eyelet and Trunnion Mount

Metric sizes only

NEW HD model featuring Melonite QPQ high strength steel shaft

NEW Micro model features lightweight compact design (Evil Following)

NEW Patented Dual Overhead Compression Valve System with increased range

NEW 4 Port symmetrical Progressive Damping Piston

NEW Independent Hydraulic Bottom Out Piston

NEW Motorsport grade spherical bearing eyelet mounts

NEW High-Volume Low-Pressure Reservoir System (90psi)

25 Clicks of External Low-Speed Compression Adjustment

25 Clicks of External High-Speed Compression Adjustment

18 Clicks of External Low Speed Rebound Adjustment

Ultralight Hybrid HyperCoil progressive spring system

Engineered specifically for each bike’s unique suspension characteristic

Motorex 3D Response Technology Oil

Manufactured and Hand Assembled by PUSH in Colorado