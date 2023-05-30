Designed for gravity racers and electric mountain bike riders, the Prologo Proxim W850 boasts a carbon shell, overside carbon rails, and pressure-mapped padding for optimum support and comfort.

Saddle company Prologo has just released a new men’s saddle designed for e-bikes and gravity riding. Combining lightweight design and elements to improve comfort and stability, plus extensive feedback and testing from athletes such as Nicolas Vouilloz and Wyn Masters, the Prologo Proxim W850 is the pinnacle of the Proxim range.

Need to know:

Reported weight 155gm

One size: 245mm x 143mm

Carbon reinforced base

Oversized rails

Pressure-mapped EVA foam

Prologo also says that given its weight of 155gm, it’s the lightest weight saddle of its type available on the market today. Its type, specifically, being aggressive gravity-focussed riding and electric mountain bike use.

The saddle has been developed in collaboration with the University Politecnico di Milano and with six race teams: GT Continental Factory Racing, Continental Atherton, E=BR1 Squadra Corse, Lapierre Zipp Collective and Lapierre Overvault.

Prologo Proxim W850 features and materials

The Proxim W850 features a carbon-reinforced base with long carbon fibres, designed to offer the right blend of strength, support and compliance. It has an oversized oval rail, which Prologo calls the Rail Nack. This is constructed from nano carbon fibre, kevlar and aluminium filaments, again offering the optimal blend of maximum strength for minimum weight.

It’s available in only one size, with a length of 245mm and a width of 143mm. The semi-rounded shape has been chosen to suit an aggressive, efficient riding position offering a larger support surface for the ischial or sitting bones, and inspired by the Prologo Dimension saddle. This offers greater stability for racers looking to push hard, but also for e-mtb riders where riders pedal in a seated position more frequently than on analogue bikes.

Prologo uses what it calls MSS – Multi Sector Support – which is in effect zoned padding support on the saddle upper, mapped to produce the right level of support for the tissue resting on it. So for example the front of the saddle is softer and more compliant to support the soft tissue resting on it, while the rear is firmer to support the sit bones.

The saddle also has a central pressure relief channel it calls the PAS or Perineal Area System. This is designed to ensure there is no contact around the prostate-genital area of the body with the saddle.

While it’s not overtly stated, the terminology used with regard to the design and features of this saddle suggest it’s been designed for men. There is no indication of design elements with women riders in mind, though it’s possible that that just hasn’t made the press release.

Density-mapped foam padding isn’t a new thing; Specialized has its ‘mimic’ technology which does a similar thing, and has been used to great effect on various models including the Specialized Power Comp Mimic, which scored an impressive 10 out of 10 from our product testers.

Price and availability

The saddle is already available from Prologo saddle dealers, and retails at an RRP of €225.00.

Looking for a new saddle? We’ve tried and tested loads to bring you our guide to the best mountain bike saddle and the best women’s mountain bike saddle, so you can sit comfortably while out on the trails or tracks.