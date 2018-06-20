Be a product reviewer and tell us about your mountain bike helmet!

Who knows products better than the people who own them and ride them again and again?

Do you ride a mountain bike regularly? Do you wear a helmet? If you don’t, DO! And if you do, tell us all about your mountain bike helmet of choice.

When mbr writers test helmets – or any product, for that matter – we have the advantage that we wear lots of different helmets in the course of our the testing period so we know how one lid stacks up against another. We pretty much know what to expect at a given price point, and we may have worn previous iterations of the helmet. But generally – unless we really, really love them – we’ll wear the helmet for a few rides rather than months or years. We can rarely vouch for how well they do the actual job of protecting a head in a crash or spill. We can only talk about the way they fit our particular heads, which are swollen and egg-shaped. So the more opinions we receive, the better.

