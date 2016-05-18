New Highline dropper post from Crank Brothers

Will it be third time lucky for Crank Bros and dropper posts?

News has just landed of Crank Brothers’ latest dropper post – the Highline. 125mm of drop via Stealth-routed cable-actuation.

This post marks Crank Brothers’ third (we make it) incarnation of a dropper post after their original Joplin (itself a reworked Maverick Speedball post) and the more recent, ill-fated Kronolog post.

The Highline features 125mm of infinite travel adjustment, made possible by a fully sealed and self-contained hydraulic cartridge. The post is actuated with Jagwire elite ultra-slick cable and Lex-SL housing.

The tool-free quick-connect system is pictured above. Trelleborg sealing (pic below) protects from dirt and debris. Exclusive Igus ll-glide bearings keep the post traveling smoothly, while Igus ll-glide keys prevent rotational play.

Tested by Gracia

Cedric Gracia has apparently spent seven months testing the Highline in various parts of the globe and gives it his thumbs-up.

Speaking of thumbs… the Highline remote can be mounted on the top, bottom, left, or right, and features a unique ergonomic spherical adjustment with 360° of rotation and 22° of tilt.

Gracia claims: “The best part about the Highline is how reliable it is. When I am out riding and racing with my friends all over the world I need to know I can count on my components, and I know I can count on the Highline for every ride.”

The press release states…

The Highline dropper seatpost retails at $350 / €350 (we’ll update with £ pricing when we get it)