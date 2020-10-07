Prices and specs of 2021 Nukeproof Reactor range

The 2021 Nukeproof Reactor range keeps the frames as is but throws a whole load of great sounding changes to the spec sheets. Check 'em out
The 2021 Nukeproof Reactor range keeps the frames as is but throws a whole load of great sounding changes to the spec sheets. Check ’em out.
Since its launch last year the Nukeproof Reactor made an impact in the mountain bike market. We awarded it our coveted Trail Bike of the Year award no less (read our Nukeproof Reactor 290C Elite review).
It will come as no surprise to most that the Nukeproof Reactor frame remains the same. Brands are going to want at least a couple of years out of their carbon moulding costs, preferably three. All the changes can be found in the spec sheet. See spec details below.
All new components from Fox, Shimano, Rockshox, Sram, Mavic, as well as the introduction of eye-catching brands like Bike Yoke.
Nukeproof: “Our team has taken care to spec all Reactors to perform in the wild and not just the spec sheet. None of this fitting inappropriate tyres to save grams, all bikes are ready for any trail off the shop floor, with high quality enduro bearings through the range and carbon models coming with clear frame protection as standard, just the way we would want from our own bike.”
The Reactor range is due in Nukeproof retailers… today.
2021 Nukeproof Reactor RS £5499.99
Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Charger 2 RC2
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate RCT, Custom ML 320 tune
Front Wheel: Mavic Deemax Pro Sam Hill
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: SRAM X1 Carbon Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon Carbon V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: RockShox Reverb Stealth with 1x Remote, 31.6mm; M: 409mm length, 150mm drop; L: 462mm length, 175mm drop; XL: 514.5mm length, 200mm drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 13.9Kgs/30.6lbs (Tubeless/ 290/ Medium)
Factory £4899.99
Fork: Fox 36 Float, Factory Series, Kashima, Grip 2 Damper,
Shock: Fox Float DPX2, Factory Series, Kashima, 3 Position, EVOL LV, Custom CL, DRL
Front Wheel: DT Swiss M1700 SPLINE 30
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed
Brakes: Shimano XT M8120, 4 Pot Brake
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon V2 25mm Rise, Width – S780mm, M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: Bikeyoke Divine Stealth w Shimano SL-MT500-IL Remote lever, S:125mm drop; M/L:160mm drop; XL:185mm drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 14Kgs/30.85lbs (Tubless/ 290/ Medium)
ST Factory £4299.99
Fork: Fox 34 Float, Factory Series, Kashima, Grip 2 Damper, 130mm, 44mm Offset,
Shock: Fox Float DPS, Factory Series, Kashima, 3 Position, EVOL LV,1x 0.2 Spacer fitted.
Front Wheelset: DT Swiss XR1700 SPLINE 25
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Minion DHF 29”x2.3 3C MaxxTerra/EXO/TR, Rear: Maxxis Agressor 29”x2.3 MaxxTerra/EXO/TR
Crankset: Shimano XT M8100 12-Speed
Brakes: Shimano XT M8100, 2 Pot Brake
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon Carbon V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: Bikeyoke Divine Stealth w Shimano SL-MT500-IL Remote lever, M/L:160mm drop; XL:185mm drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 13.2Kgs/29lbs (Tubeless)
Elite 3999.99
Fork: Fox 36 Float, Performance Elite Series, Grip 2 Damper,
Shock: Fox Float DPX2, Performance Elite Series 1x 0.3 spacer fitted.
Front Wheel: DT Swiss M1900 SPLINE
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: Shimano SLX M7100 12-Speed
Brakes: Shimano SLX M7120, 4 Pot Brake
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Horizon, 50mm, Black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: Brand X Ascend internal w Shimano SL-MT500-IL Remote lever, M:150mm drop; L/XL:170mm drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 14.5Kgs/31.9lbs (Tubeless/ 290/ Medium)
Pro 3399.99
Fork: RockShox Pike Select + Charger 2 RC
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ RT, Custom ML 320 tune, 1x bottomless token fitted.
Front Wheel: Nukeproof Neutron V2
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: SRAM GX Eagle 12-Speed
Brakes: SRAM Guide RE
Handlebars: Nukeproof Horizon V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: Brand X Ascend internal, 31.6mm, M:150mm drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 14.4Kgs/31.7lbs (Tubeless/ 290/ medium)
2021 Nukeproof Reactor Comp £2699.99
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2, RAIL Damper
Shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Select R, Custom ML Tune
Front Wheel: Sun-Ringle Duroc 35 Comp
Tyres: Front: Maxxis Assegai WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR, Rear: Maxxis Dissector WT 3C MaxxTerra/EXO+/TR
Crankset: Shimano Deore M6100 12 Speed
Brakes: Shimano Deore M6120 4 pot brake
Handlebars: Nukeproof Neutron V2 25mm Rise, Width – M780mm, L800mm, XL800mm)
Stem: Nukeproof Neutron AM, 45mm, black
Saddle: Nukeproof Horizon SL, Black
Seatpost: Brand X Ascend internal, 31.6mm, M:150mm drop; L/XL: 170mm Drop
Grips: Nukeproof Sam Hill Signature
Weight: 14.68Kgs/32.3lbs (Tubeless)