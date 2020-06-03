Watch: Police chase and arrest man for going equipped to steal bikes

Derbyshire Constabulary: “We have released dramatic footage of the moment a Derby man was chased and arrested for going equipped to steal bikes from Pride Park.

“The man, 37-year-old Scott Liddle of no fixed abode, was disturbed by one of our Police Community Support Officers from the Alvaston Safer Neighbourhood Team near to the bike shelter at the rear of the train station.

“PCSO Jim Sadler was on crime prevention patrols on his pedal cycle on the afternoon of Thursday, August 23, when he came across Mr Liddle on a bike acting suspiciously. When he stopped to talk to him, Mr Liddle cycled off but not before handing over his back-pack to Jim.

“The subsequent chase through the cycle lanes towards the city centre was caught on PCSO Sadler’s body warn video. Jim was able to give a commentary to his colleagues and shortly after, Mr Liddle was arrested. The bag he handed over to Jim was found to contain bolt-croppers.

“On Saturday, August 25 Scott Liddle appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to going equipped for theft and the theft of a pedal cycle from St Christopher’s Way, Derby earlier that week. He was given a suspended 18-week prison sentence.

“In a further development, Mr Liddle has been arrested again this week for further thefts of bikes in the city and yesterday Wednesday, September 5, magistrates at the same court jailed him for 36 weeks. He was also issued with a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order to keep him away from certain parts of Derby City. (We will be publishing details of this order closer to his prison release date).”