If you like Finnish metal with a progressive tone, the Evolink 1.4 is now available.

Five years ago the offering of long-reach mountain bikes with giant wheelbases, were rather limited.

Pole’s Evolink was a rare instance of futuristic geometry back then, and the Finnish mountain bike company has now revealed the fourth iteration of its 140mm trail bike.

With a unique approach to industrial design and thru-frame shock configuration, the Evolink has always valued absolute stability, when rolling over technical terrain, at speed.

This new Evolink 140 1.4 retains the original bike’s core geometry numbers, but Pole’s engineering team has upgraded it with subtle technical refinements.

Same at the front, bit steeper in the middle

For those who are unfamiliar with the Evolink’s angles and measurements, you sit behind a 64.5° head angle, with a very generous amount of reach. Pole has changed its traditional sizing designation to K1, 2, 3 and 4, with the K2 effectively a conventional size medium. On one of those, you’ll have 497mm of reach.

The one angle which has changed with the Evolink 140 1.4, is its seat tube, which steepens from 76° to 77.6°. Pole are ardent believers in the long, slack and low geometry trend, but where this fourth-generation Evolink 140 differs from its predecessors, is a high bottom bracket.

After exhaustive testing Pole found that increasing the bottom bracket height drop from -20mm to -3mm, created a trail bike with more fluid cornering dynamics.

Metric makes the Evolink even better

Pole has also unlocked latent rear-suspension performance, with the introduction of metric shocks on the Evolink 140 1.4. Travel grows from 140- to 144mm, with a corresponding increase of 9% in the bike’s leverage ratio progression. There is also 18% more anti-squat, which should be notably beneficial when climbing on those long fire roads.

Pricing for the new Evolink 1.4 starts at €1690 for a frameset. Although the current global component supply crisis has limited immediate build options, Pole is offering a factory complete Evolink 1.4, with a RockShox Lyrik Select RC fork and SRAM GX Eagle drivetrain, for €4450.

The Pole Evolink 1.4 might be a very long bike, but it has ingenious packaging. If you live in a small apartment, where space is at a premium, or transport your bike inside a compact car, the frame can fold in half, thanks to a removable bolt on the swingarm.