Pivot Trail 429 Enduro Build is a beefed-up 140/120mm travel 29er

Designed to mimic the way Pivot employees and racers have theirs built up

Latest Pivot Trail 429 Enduro Build option of the Trail 429 is designed to mimic the way Pivot employees and racers have theirs specced and set-up.

Pivot Trail 429 Enduro Build need to know

Full carbon frame featuring Pivot’s proprietary, hollow core, internal molding

Fox Factory Float DPX2 rear shock

Fox Factory 36 GRIP2 44mm offset 140mm fork

34mm wide Reynolds Enduro Carbon wheelset

10-year frame warranty

120mm of DW Link suspension

430mm (16.9in) chainstays

29in wheel size only

€9,099 SRP

Pivot Cycles’ press release

The limited-edition Enduro Build gives the Trail 429 an insatiable appetite for the technical and rough.

Today, Pivot Cycles introduces the new limited edition Trail 429 Enduro build. – a spec that replicates the custom builds of hard-charging customers and Pivot employees, unleashing the bike’s limitless potential. Build highlights include a 140mm travel, 44mm offset Fox Factory 36 with GRIP2 damper in Team Orange, A New Factory DPX2 Shock with a custom Pivot tune, Fox Factory Transfer dropper post with Kashima coat, Shimano hollow-forged XT crank, 34mm wide Reynolds Enduro Carbon 29er wheels, and Maxxis Minion tires front & rear. This new spec option gives the Trail 429 Enduro build an insatiable appetite for the technical and rough – all while retaining the Trail 429’s legendary uphill acceleration.

“We know how aggressively the Trail 429 can be ridden,” says Pivot Cycles President and CEO, Chris Cocalis. “This custom build is an opportunity for customers to experience how many of us here at Pivot ride the Trail 429 on the rough technical terrain of the nearby South Mountain Park.” Pivot Cycles is also excited to add an all-new Battleship Grey color to the Trail 429 line for 2020. All Trail 429 builds including the limited edition Enduro Build are available in this new color.

Pricing, Specifications, and Availability: The limited edition Trail 429 Enduro build is available now at Pivot Dealers worldwide in all three color options— Steel Blue, the new Battleship Grey, and Crimson with a retail price of $7,599. The Battleship Grey color Trail 429 is also available now in all builds ranging in price from $4,999 to $9,799 and as a Team Frame with crank retailing for $3,999.