Perth Fair City Enduro gains EWS Qualifier status

2019 edition of the long standing event to be Scotland's only qualifier

Perth’s Fair City Enduro is set to return next year for its eighth running and once again will hold the coveted EWS qualifier status.

Based in and around the Scottish city on the 26th October, it will again see a Halloween themed fancy-dress element to maintain it as one of the most relaxed and fun events on the enduro circuit. It is widely regarded as one of the top Mountain Bike enduros in the UK thanks to a jaw-dropping mix of world class mountain biking and some truly outlandish fancy-dress outfits. And it is as a result of the event’s growing reputation that it has been selected as Scotland’s only Enduro World Series Qualifier for a second year in succession. Chris Ball, Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “Fair City Enduro is everything we love about Enduro racing. The Muckmedden team have put together a safe, fantastically well organised event on amazing trails that, above all else, is just really fun. Scotland’s mountain biking is famous around the world and we’re delighted that Muckmedden and the Fair City Enduro are back on the Qualifier calendar for 2019.”.

Head over to Muckmedden’s events page for more details about the races and how to enter.

But as Aaron Grey of Muckmedden Events was keen to emphasise, the event is still all about fun rather than pushing the pressure of an EWS qualifier to the fore, “I was delighted when we got EWS Qualifier status this year, but was equally determined that the event would stay true to its fun and family-focused ethos. Despite attracting elite riders from the sharp-end of Enduro racing, who were looking for EWS points, we still had a huge percentage of riders who came in fancy dress and were riding just for the fun of riding their bikes on the best trails. We even had Goldilocks and the Three Bears and Scooby Doo on the starting list this year. That was a first!”

This year’s event was a complete sell out so you’ll need to be quick to grab yourself a place. To help sway you towards entering Muckmedden are offering an early bird bonus of 20% off entries to its events. This bonus offer will be available from now until Friday 1st February 2019.

Muckmedden is also reintroducing one of its most popular events in the shape of a 6 hour endurance cross country race in the heart of Pitmedden’s myriad trail network. Though shorter than similar Scottish mountain bike endurance events, Pitmedden’s labyrinth of sumptuous natural singletrack, from fast and flowing to tough and technical, will give intermediate and elite level riders a seriously testing, yet fun filled, technical and physical challenge when they take on the 6Hour race. The event, being staged on Sunday 07 April, is open to Solos and Pairs and even has a separate category for Retro/Singlespeed bikes for those riders looking for an extra challenge.

Event organiser Grey is also keen to put across the point that this is a race unlike many endurance races that are set in pretty boring locations, “As a rider who prefers downhills to climbs, this is my kind of ‘cross country’ riding because the trails are so engaging. When you know your way around there’s no better place to ride than Pitmedden, but if you don’t, it’s easy to miss all the best bits. That’s the reason I held the first 6Hour event here, as I felt that riders were missing out on Scotland’s hidden gem. The 6Hour will be a challenge for every rider because it’s so unrelenting, both technically and physically and you have to complete as many laps as possible within the six hours. There’s no point in being able to shred all the technical stuff if you can’t keep it going for six hours and likewise, it’s no good being super-fit if you can’t ride the technical terrain, so you will have to be quite a good all-round mountain biker to make the podium.”