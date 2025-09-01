Pembree started out making pedals, but now the UK brand has expanded its range to include gravity-focused bars, stems and seat posts

From bars to pedals, British company Pembree is expanding its component range while keeping an eye on its green credentials.

Pembree, a UK-based MTB component brand has launched a new range of gravity-focused components. The range is a premium collection, with the parts designed for “maximum performance” as well as boasting sustainable manufacturing. The line-up consists of flat pedals, alloy bars, stems, seat posts and more.

Although Pembree has only been around since 2019, the brand has developed a bit of a cult following, partially due to its green energy usage in the manufacturing process. Back in 2020, the brand said it is fully solar and wind powered, and the original R1V pedal was fully recyclable.

Pembree gravity components range need to know:

New range features dual concave flat pedals, and full cockpit components

GCS stem is e-bike ready

Several colours to choose from on each part

New ASP seat post is first of ‘structural components’ for Pembree

Range developed with Jake Atkinson, GT Factory rider

Pembree’s gravity components – what’s new?

Based out of Sussex in the south of England, Pembree has been around since 2019 developing MTB parts. Now, however, a new line is ready to launch with gravity riding as the focus.

The brand has announced the release of several new parts, including a dual-concave flat pedal, the D3A, which is designed for technical terrain. It comes with shoe size-specific sizing, that was a mouthful, where size Small fits EU 37-43 and size Large which fits EU 43-49. The pedals are CNC-machined from recycled aluminium, and use 12 traction pins to keep feet stable.

They’re available in six colours, and weigh a claimed 420g per pair. Back in 2021 we reviewed the Pembree D2A pedals, and really liked the value, but yearned after some sharper pins to increase stability, so it’ll be interesting to see whether the D3A pedals address this.

Then there are the GCS Handlebars. They come in an 800mm width, and with a 7° backsweep and 5° upsweep. Again, they’re CNC-machined from recycled aluminium, and are EFBE certified for both downhill and freeride use. There’s a choice of 20mm or 40mm rise options, and two colours: black or silver.

The GCS Stem is a gravity-specific stem but is compatible with e-bikes, too. The stems use 75% recycled aluminium, and an ultra-wide clamp interface. The available lengths are 35mm and 40mm, and there are six colours to choose from. Unlike some of the other components, the stems are manufactured in the UK but assembled in France.

The DBN Seat Clamp is now in its second generation, with a more refined construction that reduces the risk of crushing your bike’s dropper post. It comes in 34.9mm, 38.6mm and 39.7mm sizes and six colour choices.

Finally, the ASP Seat Post rounds out the new range, and is the first seat post made by Pembree. It’s designed for dirt jumping and downhill riding, and comes in a 300mm length. It is forged from recycled aluminium, and has already been seen on the pro circuit, on Jake Atkinson’s bike at Crankworx 2025.

The new range is set to be available through international retailers and online purchase through the Pembree website, but it’s currently showing as under construction. We’ll update the story if we get confirmation of pricing and/or availability.

pembree.com