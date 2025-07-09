Park Tool’s highly rated PCS-10.3 repair stand is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but I’ve found an alternative from Decathlon that costs under £30!

Save cash on maintenance and repairs with a good home workstand, and I've found two options on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

A good folding workstand is a necessity for any mountain biker looking to keep their bike in tip-top performance, and Park Tool’s PCS-10.3 Deluxe Home Mechanic Repair stand is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day with 15% off. A good deal, I’m sure you’ll agree, but for the occasional DIY maintenance job, I’ve found a much cheaper option. The Easywork III workstand from sports supermarket chain, Decathlon does the same basic job as the Park, is strong enough to hold an e-bike, and costs just £29.99!

Yes, under thirty quid for a folding workstand with a tool tray. While I haven’t tested this particular model, it looks very similar to Decathlon’s 500 Bike Workstand that I reviewed a few years ago, and did a decent job. The reviews on Decathlon’s site are mostly positive, with 233 five star ratings.

The Easywork III has four folding legs to ensure stability, and a telescopic steel mast that extends to a 145.5cm working height. When folded it measures 88cm, so it can be stored in a corner of the shed or garage without taking up much space. The clamp has a quick-release cam and rubber jaws to hold the seat post, and you can rotate the head for jobs like cutting fork steerer tubes. It’s rated to carry up to 30kg, so it’s suitable for most e-mtbs. Best of all, there’s a decent size tool tray, with slots for tools and even a magnetic section to hold those bolts and small parts that always seem to end up on the floor.

If you’re worried about the durability and build quality of a £30 workstand, then there’s another option on sale for Amazon Prime Day. It’s the Park Tool PCS-10.3, and it’s reduced from £189.99 to £161.39 right now. That’s a decent saving of 15% for a workstand from a highly regarded brand. I tested the Park Tool PCS-10.2 a few years ago and gave it 9/10, praising its heavy-duty build, excellent quick-release clamp, and comfortable working height. However, it was heavy to lug around and the legs could stick when folding it up. The new version looks to have been improved in a few areas though, with a better clamp and different leg supports.

Whichever repair stand is to your taste, now’s a great time to bag a bargain and actually enjoy the act of working on your bike, rather than treating it like a chore to be left until the last possible moment. For more great Amazon Prime Day offers (not only from Amazon) check out our guide to the best deals.