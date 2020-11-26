The Yorkshire hardtail specialist is forging a new chapter as Pace announces its first long-travel e-bike.

Pace might be renowned for its progressive steel hardtails, but of late the brand has been developing product beyond its traditional offering.

A year after revealing its RC295 carbon-fibre dual-suspension frame, Pace has debuted its first e-bike. The RC170 E is in an advanced state of development, with Pace sharing images and specification of its first e-bike project.

Whereas the RC295 heralded Pace’s transition from an all-steel product portfolio to one that includes carbon-fibre, this e-bike diversifies the brand even further, into aluminium,

Targeting Enduro World Series type geometry numbers as a benchmark Pace’s designers have shaped the RC170 E prototype with some rather daring angles.

Running a 170mm Marzocchi Bomber fork up front, the 170E sits a 63° head angle, with a roomy 504mm of reach on a size large frame.

The bike’s rear-suspension is managed by a coil shock, using a four-bar linkage and 444mm chainstays.

Big battery power – without the size debit

Where Pace has perhaps invested most cleverly with its e-bike project, is battery sourcing and powertrain packaging. To keep the bike’s centre of gravity low, its mid-drive unit is Shimano’s new EP8, powered by a 726Wh battery pack. Pace is not yet at liberty to divulge who its battery pack supplier is, but has confirmed the more compact nature of its power source.

Despite being more powerful than a comparable 625Wh battery, the RC170’s lithium-ion power pack is 40mm shorter. This allows for better overall frame weight-distribution and packaging.

Protecting the down tube and EP8 motor are two overlayed carbon-fibre skid plates from Rockguardz. Finished in a clear gloss carbon-fibre weave, this design detail is noticeable in contrast with the polished aluminium frame finish.

The RC170 prototype features a Shimano 1×12 drivetrain and Hope V4 brakes, with large 220/200mm rotors. Pace has also been mindful of enabling riders to choose the longest possible dropper seatposts.

With a front triangle shaped around a 410mm seat tube length, Pace claims that its RC170 E will fit a dropper post with stroke up to 213mm.

The pace RC170 also plays Nice with combination wheel sizes. Although the standard configuration is 29er, a simple Flip-chip adjustment can allow for a 27.5” rear wheel.

Pace has not announced a market delivery date yet, with final development and validation scheduled throughout 2021.