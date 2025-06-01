The Pace Cycles RCE297 e-bike prototype sports a combined motor and 8-speed gearbox – and it’s close to production

The Yorkshire-based brand displayed its new Enduro e-bike over the weekend, here's what we know

Yorkshire brand Pace Cycles, located at the foot of Dalby Forest in Thornton Dale, showed off a new e-bike prototype they’ve been working on. The enduro, 170mm travel e-bike was displayed at the brand’s stall at Boltby Bash Enduro which took place a few weeks ago.

And where better to get honest feedback to a bike than from 1,200 Yorkshire riders?! Here’s what we know so far about the new eeb…

Boltby Bash Enduro, a reyt good place to show off a bike

Pace Cycles are only half an hour or so away from Boltby, both situated in North Yorkshire, so it makes sense that the Thornton Dale brand would choose to showcase their latest e-bike prototype at Yorkshire’s first big MTB event of the year.

So what’s the bike like? Well, we don’t have all the details because it’s still a prototype, although we do have it on good authority that it’s getting closer to production.

But what we do know is that it’s an aluminium frame, with 170mm travel so it’s aiming at the Enduro market. It will also come with a removable battery, and a slightly different down tube which can accommodate a higher density 800Wh option.

The stays may also change to accommodate running a Gates belt drive. It will also come with a 213mm travel Bike Yoke dropper post, and a full Supernova light setup.

But what about the motor?

The motor/gearbox situation is pretty cool – Pace Cycles has partnered with Intradrive, a British company based in Edinburgh who manufacture e-bike gearbox and motor combinations. The latest option is the GD8, which offers an 8-speed drive option, 650W peak power, and 480% gear range.

The full system weighs a claimed 4.5kg, and it uses electronic shifting for faster gear selection, as well as offering auto downshift. Like the bike, this system isn’t quite ready for production just yet, but when they both are, they will be offering either a chain or Gates belt drive.

And when can we expect this contraption to come to the market? Well, it all depends on the bike market settling down a little bit. With DJI’s super-torquey motor and Pinion’s gearbox options making their mark, it doesn’t surprise us that brands are a little apprehensive to release new stuff that doesn’t use the offerings from DJI or Pinion.

But then again, Pace Cycles has a bit of a cult following thanks to its heritage. So hopefully they take the plunge soon, and hopefully we get to ride one too.

pacecycles.com