My 7 best MTB events for 2025: From Ard Rock in Swaledale to Enduro2 in the Alps

We've rounded up some of the best events for you to try this year, and put them in chronological order because we're just suckers for making your life easier

It’s that time of year where we take stock of the 12 months, well, 11 months and so many days in front of us and start to plan what we want to do on our bikes this year.

For many, it could be the annual trip to Morzine that’s the highlight of the riding calendar.

But for others, testing yourself against the clock or even just against yourself in an event is a great way to gather some motivation to ride – particularly while the weather is doing what it’s currently doing.

So, with this in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best events and races you should do in 2025. And we promise, they’re not all in wet and rainy England, like the Merida Ex or Ard Rock Enduro…

March

March 15: Fox Antifreeze Coed y Brenin, Wales

Hosted by Dyfi Events, the Fox Antifreeze is an enduro with a difference. Instead of relatively short timed sections, the event uses timed laps of a roughly 12km loop around one of Wales’s best-known trail centres. Riders can choose between 1-3 laps, and you don’t need to specify which distance you’re doing before the day.

It’s actually the last event set to take place there before National Resources Wales cuts funding to the centre, so it’s definitely worth a trip if you want to get the trails in their best condition. Early bird entries have been and gone, but there are still places available for both e-bike and analogue riders on the website.

May

May 17-18: Boltby Bash, North Yorkshire, England

One of Yorkshire’s most popular enduro events, the Boltby Bash is back again in May. The race uses privately owned trails that can’t be accessed during the year, and includes 5 stages from technical rock to flowing loam. If you want a super scenic race in the North Yorkshire Moors with brilliant trails, this is definitely a bucket list event.

Entries went live in December, and as usual they’ve already sold out. BUT, there is a waiting list, so if you’re still keen, it’s worth putting your name down just in case anyone drops out.

June

1 June: Yorkshire MTB Marathon

This is definitely one for the XC crowd rather than hardcore downhillers, as it takes in kilometre after kilometre of Yorkshire’s finest bridleways and private trails over at Birdsall Estates. Last year’s event was pretty damn wet, as Rebecca found out – but she reckons it’s worth another crack at this year. Fingers crossed it’s a bit drier.

There are a few route choices, from 25km to full length 80km and prices start from £33 with early bird pricing active until 31 January. Find out more on the Yorkshire MTB Marathon website.

July

July 25-27: Ard Rock, Swaledale, Yorkshire, England

This is beginning to feel a little Yorkshire-centric, but we can’t help it if all the best events take place up here…Ard Rock is part festival and part bike race, with an emphasis on having funand tackling some of the best trails in Swaledale. It’s already sold out after entries opened on 1 December, but you can join the waiting list – and more often than not there are riders wanting to sell their tickets close to the time in Facebook groups etc. So keep your eyes peeled, as it’s definitely an event you should tick off at least once in your mountain biking career.

August

August 8-10: Bolly Skyline Enduro, Bollington, Cheshire, England

Tucked away in the North West of England, the Bolly Skyline Enduro has become a bit of a cult classic thanks to Josh Bryceland. There is the option of riding the Bolly Half or Bolly Full, with practice stages for both. The stages aren’t all just hardcore drops and rocks, the route caters to all abilities, so everyone can push themselves but within their limits. Some ticket options are already sold out, so act fast if you want to race this year. Find out more on the SiEntries website.

August 23-25: Enduro2, Méribel, French Alps

Mick Kirkman raced the Méribel event in 2024, and said, “Enduro2 is as much about being gifted some insane new trails to ride as much as managing physical and technical efforts as a team. The fittest rider can lead on short climbs and pedal heavy stages and the fastest rider can crack on, read the terrain and scope the best lines and braking points for the partner to copy and paste. Or if you’re well matched like my partner Jon and me, just take turns on the front and turns to take more risks.”

The Méribel event takes place on 23-25 August, and there are discounts available for those riders who want to do both the brand new Verbier event and this one.

September

September 12-14: Merida EX Enduro, Exmoor, England

The 9th edition of the Merida EX Enduro is back in September. With space for only 80 riders, it’s a pretty exclusive event, but we know first-hand from our very own Mick Kirkman’s experience that it’s worth the entry. New for 2025 is the opportunity to race as a pair (with male, female, and mixed categories), and entries are open for analogue and e-bike riders.

The enduro takes in some of Exmoor’s best top secret trails, and areas only open for this event. Pre-registration is now open, with a slightly higher entry fee of £425 for 2025. Entries will open on 2 March at 9AM and expect to sell out pretty quickly, so make sure you’ve got your finger on the mouse if you’re keen.