Orbea Rise Alloy weighs 19kg (only 1.5kg heavier than Rise Carbon)

Orbea have managed the tricky feat of making a Rise out of aluminum and retaining most of the Rise aesthetic and an impressively low weight into the bargain

The carbon Orbea Rise has a reputation as being one of more looks-like-a-normal-MTB e-bike. And now there’s an alloy Rise. A little bit heavier. A whole lot less expensive.

The aluminium frame Rise is called the Rise H (presumably the H stands for Hydroformed) and looks set to be right there in the mix as one of the best electric mountain bikes for 2022.

Orbea Rise Alloy need to know

Weighs 1.5kg more than carbon Rise

‘RS’ tune Shimano EP8 motor offers 60Nm torque

Claimed frame weight: 3.4kg

Comes with 540Wh battery (2.7kg)

Optional 252Wh range extender battery (540 + 252 = 792Wh total)

Power switch located over BB area

Charging port located low down on seat tube

65.5° head angle (150mm fork)

76.5° seat angle (150mm fork)

474mm reach on Large

445mm chain stays

Rise H30 £4,599, 20kg

Rise H15 £5,199, 20kg

Rise H10 £6,099, 19kg

With its special ‘RS’ (Rider Synergy) tune Shimano EP8 (basically de-tuned to offer max 60Nm of torque) it’s hard to find a direct rival e-bike to the Rise. Having said that, Orbea feel confident enough to state that it’s 5kg lighter than their (unspecified) competitor’s e-bikes.

Presumably they’re comparing the Rise Alloy to full-fat EP8-equipped alloy e-bikes that often come with slightly beefier parts and high capacity batteries. Most of the Rise Alloy models come with 34mm stanchion forks for example, whereas 36 and 38mm forks are a more common sight these days. And sporting batteries of higher capacity than the 540Wh ones here.

Regardless, the Rise Alloy is an impressively light e-bike for the money. Whether it’s ‘5kg lighter’ than a like-for-like rival brand e-bike is open to debate.

About the RS tuned Shimano EP8 motor. Basically, Orbea and Shimano fiddled with the firmware, just like they did for the carbon Rise. The resulting EP8 RS claims to offer “the most natural and efficient assistance as possible, eliminating drag and power delay that’s typical of conventional ebikes.” The motor provides maximum assistance when the rider is pedaling at a cadence of 75 and 95. It’s not for steady grinders.

The re-tuned/de-tuned EP8, when pedaled at the intended cadence, does mean Orbea get more mileage out of their batteries than you might expect. They claim up 50% more. If you want even more range then there is also a 250Wh Range Extender battery available that mounts to the bottle bosses.

Some bad news, while the Rise Carbon models offer full colourway personalisation through Orbea’s MyO scheme, the aluminum models feature three different color options. And that’s that.

Orbea Rise Alloy spec’s

Availability

The aluminum Rise models should be available this month (December 2021).