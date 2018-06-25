Orbea unveil a brand new Oiz short travel platform

Have it your way, XC or trail? Orbea has not just one new Oiz but two!

It’s all change and business as usual for the new Orbea Oiz 2019. A revamped frame design and shock technology allows for a boost in rear wheel travel.

Read: Orbea Oiz M20 review

Orbea Oiz need to know

Two options. 100mm travel XC or a 120mm TR version

XC spec has lighter build choices including fork and tyres. TR has larger volume tyres and dropper post

Completely redesigned carbon frame, weighing in at just 1.6kg (medium)

59 gram linkage

Exclusive Fox/Orbea shock, using hidden Inside Line remote actuation

UFO pivotless rear triangle

Slacker head angle than previous version and steeper seat angle

Built around 29″ wheels but with a 27.5″ option in the smallest size

M, L and XL frames have space for two bottle cages

Dropper post compatible

Three models available in both travel options

Pricing from £4,199 to £6,699

Although very much still a cross country race machine at heart, the advent of Two Stroke shock technology has allowed Orbea to produce two distinctive versions from a single frame.

New frame, new style

According to Orbea it has used “the most technologically advanced carbon construction available to make the most sophisticated frame possible – A complex and painstaking process with results you will appreciate on the trail. Pre-preg carbon sheets are laser cut to minimize excess materials and overlap, and hours of pre-molding ensure optimal compaction with the smallest amount of carbon. Engineering a frame that uses as much carbon as possible of course saves weight but it also contributes to the sophistication and refinement of Oiz. Features like UFO 2 and Fiberlink take full advantage of carbon’s capabilities and put Oiz in a category by itself.”

Orbea has also stuck to its formula of using low amounts of sag to create a firm feeling, efficient pedalling platform, perfect for XC uses. It also uses a similar suspension kinematic to the old version. Allowing for a progressive rate for the first three quarters of the stroke, switching to a falling rate for the last quarter to make sure the frame ekes out the full 100 or 120mm of travel.

The old Oiz had its geometry rooted in old-school XC so it’s good to see a switch to a more modern way of thinking. But don’t expect a super slack machine. Head angle is still 69° in 100mm mode (68° in 120mm), whilst the seat angle has steepened to further the efficiency to 75° (100mm). So it’s not quite up with the latest wave of progressive XC machines.

Options

Orbea are releasing three models; the £4199/£4299 M10 with Fox Float 32 SC fork, SRAM X01/GX Eagle drivetrain and Mavic Crossmax wheels. The £6299 M-Team, specced with Fox Float 32 SC suspension fork, Shimano XTR 12 speed and DT Swiss XRC-1200 wheels.

At the top is the SRAM XX1 Eagle and Mavic Crossmax Pro Carbon equipped M-LTD for £6699. Each is available in the longer 120mm travel version with either longer travel Fox Float 32 forks or in the case of the M10 TR, a Fox Float 34 SC.

The good news for riders wanting to cherry pick the spec is Orbea offers a customisation process called MyO through its website. Here riders can choose handlebar width and stem length options as well as changing parts to add components such as dropper seat posts. Making your bike really your bike.

The new Oiz range will be available through Orbea’s website as of now.