Most wanted: Orange Switch 6 Team £5200

The Orange Switch 6 Team has race-focused geometry, custom-tuned suspension and components and a ride intention you would expect from an Orange

The Orange Switch 6 is not a new bike, the mixed wheelsize mullet machine came out at the start of 2020 (read our Orange Switch 6 RS review), but this new Team suffixed version is worthy of a shout out. Why? Because we think it looks very freaking rad. Sure, Oranges get loads of flak for not looking like every other sleek lined mountain bike out there but we like the cut of their jib. It’s possibly because we know that if it looks like an Orange, it probably rides like an Orange. And Oranges are some of the best mountain bikes out there.

Anyway, back to the Switch 6 Team. Available from Orange dealers today, this is the version of the Switch 6 that Orange’s sponsored enduro race team uses. Lachlan Blair, Joe Connell and Tom Wilson will pilot these machines at the Enduro World Series, some British National Enduro events and select UK and European races. It’s essentially dripping with custom tuned components from the Orange Factory Racing partners.

The suspension is custom tuned and developed from testing sessions in Italy, working directly with Formula factory technicians. The bikes also feature Formula’s Cura 4 disc brakes, E13 rims, Michelin Wild Enduro tyres and a selection from Burgtec and SDG.

Orange Switch 6 Team need to know

Front: 160mm

Rear: 145mm

Wheels: F29/R27.5

Build spec based on Orange Factory Racing bikes

Frame handbuilt in Britain

Monocoque 6061-T6 aluminium frame

5 year frame warranty with Limited Lifetime Crash Replacement

EWS ready race tuned geometry

Custom tuned Formula MOD Coil Shock 210×55

Custom tuned Formula Selva S 160mm 29 Fork – with CTS and Neopos

Streamlined cable routing

64° head angle

76° seat angl

485mm reach (Large)

Frame bottle bosses

SRP £5200

Orange HQ: “The Switch 6 features all the frame updates that we’ve integrated into the latest line-up; Metric shock, 76° seat angle, 64° head angle, with a generous 485mm reach on a size large and a reduced offset fork, this bike is clearly set-up with the aggressive rider in mind.”

“Aimed at racers and fast trail riders this genre of bike has become the hottest ticket around, whether you call them a ‘Mullet’ or ‘MX’, the mixed size wheelset makes a massive amount of sense, but only if you apply the right geometry.”