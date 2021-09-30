New tread pattern for Onza Ibex trail tyre (tanwall option remains)

After many years, the Onza Obex has finally been given a new tread pattern, with centre block spacing that intends to make you brake more securely

If you roll on Onza Ibex tyres on your trail or enduro bike and need replacements, you’ll benefit from a complete redesign when buying new ones. The Onza Ibex has received some attention and has reemerged with a whole new new tread pattern.

Onza has significantly upgraded its 2022 model year Ibex range. As one would expect from a tyre designed for descending, the Ibex remains available only in high-volume options.

An evolved contact patch

The big news is a reshaped tread pattern. Always an aggressive contact pact tyre, the Ibex now features a stacked centre tread block option.

These bunched centre blocks promise to offer enhanced braking performance in steep and loose terrain, with closely paired square and rectangular tread blocks working in conjunction.

Beyond the improved tread pattern, there are two casings: gravity or trail. If you need robust puncture protection from sniper roots and rocks, opt for the gravity casing with its 120TPI single-ply casing, supported by a flexible Kevlar bead. You also get a dual-ply layer on any Ibex gravity casing.

You can go heavy or light with Ibex

If you want the protection of that gravity casing with your new Ibex tyres, there is a catch: it is only available in the large 2.6” size. And the Ibex gravity casing tyre weighs all of 1250g, in 29×2.6”.

Need a touch less rotational mass and quicker acceleration out of those switchbacks? The Ibex 29×2.4” in a trail casing is only 900g, sacrificing that two-ply inner casing layer.

Of course there is a tanwall version

Rubber composition for the new Onza sees a 50a durometer rating, with an optional dual-compound constriction, with 45a rubber in those shoulder tread blocks.

Available in either black or tanwall, the lightest version of Onza’s 27.5×2.4” tanwall at only 830g. Not only will they appeal to those riders curating that custom build, but the skinwall Onzas are 20g lighter than their black equivalents.

Despite not being a front- or rear-specific tyre, Onza will probably work best at the back, with a Porcupine or Aquila, up front.