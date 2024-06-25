OneUp’s new hubs: seven colours, £315 a pair, and weigh less than Hope and DT Swiss equivalents, it’s claimed

The Canadian brand's hubs rival DT Swiss 240s in weight, and cost $300 less

OneUp Components has launched its first ever wheel hubs. They will be available in a choice of seven anodised colours, and the brand claims they have “the best combination of performance, durability and price.” They use a 7075 aluminium body and weigh 142g for the front and 220g for the rear. They’re pretty competitive on price, too costing £314.97 for the set. They’re up against some stiff competition from the likes of DT Swiss and Hope, but they could be a decent contender if they work as well as they look.

OneUp Components Hubs need to know:

142g for the front and 220g for the rear making them lighter than DT Swiss 240s, Hope Pro5s and I9 Hydras

Price for the set is £314.97

7 anodised colours to choose from

Fully sealed cartridge bearings, with an aluminium body keeps the weight down

OneUp Components Hubs

OneUp has decided to join the hub party and make their own, and we reckon they might become pretty popular. Not least because there are seven colours to choose from, but because they’re pretty lightweight and don’t cost an absolute fortune. They use a fully machined 7075 aluminium body with an integrated drive ring, and EnduroTM ABEC 5 fully sealed cartridge bearings. OneUp says they’re ‘standard sizes’ so that you can easily replace them without needing specialist sized replacements.

The brand has also focused on the engagement aspect, with a 44T ratchet which they say strikes the “best balance between performance and value with improved reliability.” The hub flange spacing has been optimised to improve the stiffness and strength of the wheels built around the hubs, and they are compatible with J-bend spokes only. They’ve also laser etched the build specs with stuff like PCD and Flange Distance onto the hub body to make it easier for wheel builders to reference. And, freehubs are sold separately.

It sounds like they will be simple enough to work on – with replacement parts including freehubs, bearings, seals and ratchets all available from OneUp. The hubs are available with worldwide delivery from OneUp’s website, and will cost £314.97 for a full set, £84.99 for the front hub, £185.99 for the rear hub, and £43.99 for the freehub.

OneUp Components Hubs full spec:

Freehub options – Microspline, XDr and HG

Brake Mount – IS 6 Bolt only

Weight front: 142g

Weight rear: 220g (with XDr freehub)

Engagement: 44 points and 8.2 degrees

Holes: 28 and 32

Spacing: Boost front and rear

Spokes: J-Bend only

Colours: Black, green, blue, red, purple, orange and grey

Freehub seal: Enduro

Bearings: Enduro Abec 5 (Front – MR17287, Rear 6902, Freehub 6802)

End Caps: Double sealed

Material: 7075 T6 aluminium

