Nukeproof’s Horizon Pro Downhill pedals are our favourite flats and they’ve never been this cheap

Snap up these brilliant flat pedals for just £34.99 in Chain Reaction Cycles' early Black Friday sale.

Bargain hunters will be well aware that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching from 24th to 27th of November, but it’s rare that we see retailers unleashing their mega deals this early in the calendar. We’re already seeing loads of sales from the best mountain bike retailers well before the main Amazon event has even begun its build-up. So even if you’re not after this great pedals deal, you should check out our main Black Friday Mountain Bike Deals hub for loads of other discounts and savings on everything from bikes to winter cleaning kits.

While mired in financial difficulties, Chain Reaction Cycles (along with Wiggle) has already kicked off its Black Friday sale with the aim of clearing as much stock as possible while a potential buyer for the business is sought. That means bonza deals for us, such as 65% off our favourite flat pedal – the Nukeproof Horizon Pro DH Sam Hill. These have been top of our list of best flat pedals for many years now, and can still be found adorning almost all of our test bikes when we head out onto the trails. Compared to the Enduro version, this DH model has a larger platform for more grip, making it even more suitable for rowdy enduro trails, giving the ultimate confidence that your feet are secure.

There’s a forged 6061-T6 aluminium body, measuring 102mm x 100mm, and pierced with ten adjustable pins per side. The axle runs on two sealed cartridge bearings and a DU bushing, making it easily serviced by the competent DIY mechanic. When we last tested it, we said: “pound for pound, it really is the best value performance flat pedal on the market. The shape and profile are spot on, it’s light, stiff, durable and feels great no matter what shoe you’re wearing.”