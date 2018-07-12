How well does a Nukeproof Mega handle the MegAvalanche?

Team Nukeproof had a crack at it

The legendary MegAvalanche lit the fire for the gestation of the Nukeproof Mega. A frame designed to mix a trail bike and a downhill bike.

>>> Three minutes of MegAvalanche madness

Nukeproof press release

For the past 3 years we have been back to support the event and now are the proud bike sponsor of the race. It’s a highlight of our calendar and year on year we have seen it build attracting bigger names once again. But the race is about more than just watching the Pro’s, it’s a true “bucket list” event for every mountain biker and attracts riders from all over the globe to the slopes of Alp D’Huez. This year our crew was made up of Kelan Grant (CRC-Mavic), Jackson Davis (and his Vanzac crew), Sandra Rubesam and the Wideopen-Nukeproof team of Christo Gallagher, Chris Cumming and Connor Smith. Joining the pro’s were Steve (Bike Product manager) and Rob (Marketing Manager) from Nukeproof. The event has a really chilled vibe (apart from the race day nerves) and was a great chance to meet up and ride with Nukeproof customers, friends and riders.

There is so much riding to be had trying to master riding in the snow and practise the Qualifying and race tracks is amazing fun (especially the track form Oz to Altamont). But if you have the energy make sure you venture further and roost some of the other trails in Alp D’Huez- Some quality the blue and red trails to throw up dust bombs on with truly epic views to enjoy!

This year The qualifying track was switched up due to the Marmot road race taking place on the same weekend. The lower half of the track took in a series of fast whoops and loose grassy turns to make for some awesome riding and close racing. The main race track was the classic Mega track, but with high snow falls in the season, there was some tricky banks of snow/ ice to cross lower than normal. The track throws up all sorts of challenges, from the snow, tricky loose rock gardens, fast flowing singletrack to the roosts of dust from the riders in front!

For the race itself, after a huge crash in practise it was awesome to see Sandra Rubensam take the win in Women’s senior and 5th overall in her first Megavalanche. Chris Cumming took a podium with 2nd in Cadet’s too. Kelan Grant had a eventful race to an awesome 15th overall and Jackson Davis 73rd and Christo Gallagher 84th. Great to have Nigel Page and Elliott Heap join us to support the team after Elliott’s awesome 4th place at 4x World Championship in Val Di Sol!

After the pain of an hours racing has worn off we’re already planning our trip back next year. See you there!