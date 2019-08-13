Now you can save up to 47% on a new YT-Industries through the Cycle to Work scheme

YT-Industries partners with UK firm, the Green Commute Initiative, to offer tax-free savings through your employer

The recent abolishment of the Cycle to Work Scheme £1,000 limit has significantly widened the scope of bikes available to purchase, and now that choice has just got even broader as German direct-sales brand YT-Industries is now available under the scheme. And the scheme is not limited to pure pedal bikes; you can also use it to save money on e-bikes. Interestingly, you can also buy a Canyon through the Green Commute Initiative.

To benefit from the potential savings, your employer must sign up with The Green Commute Initiative, who administer the process. Your employer then buys a voucher from GCI to cover the hire of the bike, and that is paid from your pre-tax salary. Depending on how much tax you pay, the savings here could be up to 47%. After the hire period (commonly 12, 18 or 24 months), GCI offers you an interest-free loan for 5 years and at the end of that time the ownership can be transferred to you for a £1 fee.

Of the initiative, Markus Flossmann, CEO of YT Industries said, “We are stoked to be able to offer this great opportunity to customers in the UK from now on. Thanks to the Green Commute Initiative’s flexible and accessible schemes for companies and employees we look forward to enabling Good Times for even more riders in the UK in future.”

GCI offers a handy savings calculator online: greencommuteinitiative.uk/savings/

Step-by-step guide to getting your new YT: yt-industries.com

Sounds like a great deal to us, with the only real caveat we can see being that you have to wait at least six years before the bike is legally yours and you can sell it on.