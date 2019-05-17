Canyon now doing Cycle to Work scheme and there’s no £1,000 limit

Canyon have partnered with Green Commute initiative as one of the UK’s leading cycle to work scheme providers, and customers can use them to finance their next Canyon, including e-bikes. There is no £1,000 limit, no end-of-scheme charge, and you can save up to 47% on your purchase.

Purchasing with the GCI cycle to work scheme enables you to browse our full range of models, not just commuters and also include accessories. The scheme is widely available, at both a corporate or individual level and lets buyers pay for their new bike out of their gross salary, benefitting employees and employers alike.

Canyon UK’s Market Manager- Nick Allen says:

‘At Canyon, we are thrilled to be able to offer a cycle to work scheme to our customers through Green Commute Initiative. As a leading supplier in the UK, they were the obvious choice to partner with- offering flexible and accessible schemes for companies and employees.’

Rob Howes, Founder and CEO of Green Commute Initiative is also excited to have Canyon on board:

‘I am delighted Canyon has chosen GCI as its cycle-to-work partner. GCI is the first cycle-to-work provider to work with Canyon in the UK and we are delighted that our portfolio of resellers and manufacturers now includes this innovative and well-loved brand. As the UK’s leading cycle-to-work provider with no £1,000 limit, GCI was the clear choice for Canyon whose E-bikes retail for over £3,500. Canyon has a service centre in Surrey so our customers can be sure they will receive excellent after-sales care from the Canyon team. We are sure to see more commuters on Canyon bikes soon!‘