Check out the new Norco Sight VLT 29 ebike

The new Norco Sight VLT 29 electric MTB features their Ride Aligned geometry, range extender battery compatibility and 29in wheels.

Norco Sight VLT 29 need to know

29in wheel electric mountain bike

150mm rear travel, 160mm travel fork

Shimano STEPS E8000 w/ 630Wh battery and E7000 w/ 500Wh battery

Optional range extender battery

3 x carbon and 2 x aluminium models

Sight VLT C1 29, £6995

Sight VLT C2 29, £5995

Sight VLT C3 29, £5295

Sight VLT A1 29, £4695

Sight VLT A2 29, £4095

Norco Sight VLT 29 press release

Taking Electric All-Mountain to the Next Level

Norco Bicycles is excited to announce their next generation of electric All-Mountain full suspension bikes – available exclusively at Evans Cycles. The 2020 Sight VLT 29 is an exciting evolution to the bike that received praise from both riders and cycling media – including being named “2019 e-MTB of the Year”.

“It’s been just over a year since we launched our first electric full suspension mountain bike, and there’s been a lot happening at Norco since then.” said Product Manager Jim Jamieson.

“Earlier this fall, we introduced Ride Aligned, and we’ve also seen the emergence of some exciting new e-MTB technology, like the range extender battery. The benefit to the new design and tech is really big – and riders really want a 29er – so we had to go for it to keep this bike on top!”

The Sight VLT 29 features Norco’s exclusive Ride Aligned design system, providing the same All-Mountain performance and handling as the 2020 Sight non-electric platform, with authoritative climbing, eager descending, and high-speed confidence that can only come from the complete integration of rider fit, frame geometry, suspension kinematics and precise bike setup.

By engineering the entire bike around a Shimano STEPS e-MTB drive unit with in-tube battery technology and an efficient power management system, e-MTB longevity and performance is brought to the next level. With the optional range extender battery (sold separately), you can add 50-70% more battery capacity to make All-Mountain rides even more epic.

The new Sight VLT 29’s refined design and geometry hold the perfect line through high-speed corners, send gaps with ease and provide all the pedal assistance you need to open the door to bigger adventures, bolder routes, and increased accessibility to rides that used to seem out of reach.

With five models that integrate e-MTB-specific components – including robust, easy-rolling 29-inch wheels with Maxxis Double Down casing tires, e-rated suspension forks and strong 4-piston brakes – the Sight VLT 29 now makes the next level of electric full suspension mountain bike performance available to more riders in both carbon and aluminium.

The carbon frame is strong and stiff in all the right places, and built as light as possible. The aluminium employs the same engineering principals to duplicate the performance and handling characteristics built into the carbon bike with minimal weight penalty.

The Sight VLT 29 is available in S, M, L and XL with 29” wheels in three carbon and two aluminium options.