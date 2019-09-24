Nine ways to stay motivated to ride over winter

Don't let the weather get you down

Winter can be a hard time to find motivation to ride – it gets dark earlier, it’s colder, it’s wetter and our lovely bikes get absolutely covered in claggy mud.

>>> The best mountain bike mud tyres

That’s not to say winter riding isn’t fun though. The trails are much quieter and there’s nothing better than sliding round the woods with your mates on a crisp, sunny day – the only problem is getting out there in the first place.

Here are our top tips to stay motivated this winter…

1. Ride somewhere new

If you just ride the same route week in, week out it can quickly wear you down, especially as it will be in worse condition than summer. One of the great things about mountain biking though is that it allows you to explore trails the length and breadth of the country.

So why not head out on a natural epic, ride a new trail centre or test yourself in a bike park? You don’t even have to travel far, there could well be trails in your local area that you’ve never explored. The sense of adventure will keep you riding for months.

2. Make sure your kit is right

Alfred Wainwright, the hiking legend, once said: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, just inappropriate clothing,” and there’s nowhere this rings more true than in mountain biking.

If you don’t have the right kit then riding in winter can be miserable. You’ll end up cold, soaked to the skin and your ride itself will be slow and out of control. Make sure you have winter tyres, mud guards and adequate clothing to keep your rides a lot more fun.

3. Treat yourself

Sometimes a little reward can be more than enough motivation to get out on a ride. If your bike has lost its summer lustre then a cheeky little upgrade will keep it looking fresh and should have you eager to test out your new kit.

Alternatively if you are really struggling to get out on a ride promise yourself something nice after. It may be something as small as an extra slice of cake or a cheeky drink but it will feel all the sweeter knowing you’ve earned it on the bike.

4. Organise a ride with friends

It’s easy to make excuses for yourself but it is so much harder to let down a bunch of your friends.

If you’re really struggling to get out on a solo ride then arrange to go riding with other people at a specific time and place. The fear of being known as the flaky one in your group should be enough to get you to show up… even if it is a little bit late.

5. Set yourself a goal

There are currently so many great events in the world of mountain biking that you’d be mad not to enter one. Best of all, if you get that application form in now you can use it as motivation to ride over the winter.

The fear of failure is a great motivator and if you don’t put in the hard work over winter then you can guarantee you won’t do as well as you hoped at any event you enter.

6. Break down the ride in your head

If you look at a whole ride as one chunk of time it can be a daunting prospect and you’ll tend to focus on the negatives such as the weather and having to clean your bike at the end.

Instead break down the ride into smaller segments and focus on the positives such as getting out of a stuffy house and enjoying shredding the downhills. In most cases the first five minutes of the ride of the hardest, if you get past this you can enjoy the smile miles for the rest of the ride.

7. Concentrate on becoming a better rider

Winter riding is hard – the mud saps your speed and the wet ground leaves you scrabbling for grip – but every time you slide off the trail flat on your bum just remember you’re becoming a better rider.

Winter riding teaches you to let the bike move under you and forces you focus on line choice and reading a trail. If you persevere through the winter months you’ll really notice the difference when summer comes around again.

8. Book a holiday

If you’re really struggling to get excited for British conditions then there’s plenty of riding on the continent that provides year-round dryness. Many professionals spend their winters in Spain, Portugal or even New Zealand shredding the dry winter trails that are on offer.

Some quality time away with your bike should remind you just how much you love riding it and keep you shredding until spring.

9. Go on a road ride

If nothing else it’ll show you there’s worse things out there than mountain biking.