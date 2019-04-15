Nicolai Saturn 14 is a super modern trail bike disguised as a noughties 4-bar

Looks like a noughties Turner 5-Spot... until you see the geometry chart

The new Nicolai Saturn 14 may look like a classic yankee 4-bar from the 2000s but look closer and it’s as progressive a bike as you’ll find anywhere today.

>>> Trail Bike of the Year 2019

Nicolai Saturn 14 need to know

GEOLUTION TRAIL geometry

27.5” and 29” compatible

130/138mm rear travel

Sizes S-XXL

Tailormade geometry available

Complete colour and component customisation • 5-year warranty, 10-year spare parts availability

Made in Germany

Frame only – €2,499

Full bike – from €6,499

Nicolai Saturn 14 press release

Our customers demanded, we designed, and now it is here! The new SATURN 14 is a modern 140mm trail bike with either 27.5” or 29” wheels; the choice is yours. NICOLAI have effortlessly blended the downhill speed of the ‘G13 Geolution’ chassis with the light and agile feel of the SATURN 11 to create an addictively fun bike – perfect for after work rides and all-day epics in the mountains.

A great bike is the sum of its features combined with its manufacturing processes, which is why so much time was spent on every shape and angle of this bike. From the topology optimised linkage carved out of one hunk of aluminium, fantastic climbing and descending geometry, and we have even made space for a big water bottle cage inside the triangle.

GEOLUTION TRAIL – more speed, more fun

GEOLUTION is the geometry concept on which all current Nicolai models are based. Over the past three years, NICOLAI has been working with Chris Porter on GEOLUTION. To summarise this for people who have not already heard about the future of bike geometry, we can focus on four main points:

Longer reach (frame length) means that even the tallest rider can take advantage of modern short stems and wide handlebars without being cramped

Slacker head angle reduces the risk of ‘over the bars’ crashes, improves front wheel grip and high-speed stability

Longer wheelbase centralises the rider in the bike to give a more stable ride when climbing and descending

Steeper seat tube angle makes climbing easier, especially on steep sections by reducing front wheel wander

The GEOLUTION TRAIL concept is less ‘extreme’ than the geometry found on the G1 enduro bike, but still years ahead of the average cross country racer. Fun, agile, fast, stable; characteristics that will leave you itching to get out for the next ride.

GEOMETRY ADJUSTMENT, WHEEL SIZE & SUSPENSION TRAVEL

27.5”, 29”, both? Thanks to the Mutator chips located on the seat stay and lower headset cups to change the stack height, one SATURN 14 frame can be configured anyway you choose. Big wheels for big riders, small wheels for smaller riders, hybrid sizes for those who want the best of both worlds: huge front wheel grip, fast speed generation from pumping, and unparalleled cornering response on unknown trails. The geometry chart shows our factory settings, but there are plenty of options if you know what you would like to customise. Have an idea but not sure which parts to choose? Get in touch, tell us what you would like, and we will provide the solution. Thanks to Metric shock sizing, one shock length can offer two different stroke lengths for different travel options: A frame built with 27.5” wheels can use a 210 x 55mm or 210 x 50mm shock to provide 138mm or 130mm of rear wheel travel. However, with a 29” rear wheel, only the 210 x 50mm shock, for 130 mm of travel, can be used due to reduced tyre clearance.

SIZING AND TAILORMADE

The NICOLAI SATURN 14 is available in five sizes from S–XXL to suit riders from 160cm – 205cm. WIth reach figures ranging from 450mm – 540mm, we already have the widest sizing range in the bicycle industry. However, thanks to continuing to build everything in-house, if one of the regular sizes isn’t suitable, we will work with you to produce your perfect custom geometry frame. ‘Tailor- Made’ frames are subject to a surcharge, but it means that every rider can own their perfect bike – no compromises.

FINAL FEATURES

The SATURN 14 is finalised with space for a full-size bottle cage, ISCG splines to mount a chain guide or bash guard, and our full external routing. Why not internal routing? The only reason we can find for this is that ‘it looks nicer,’ and it can protect housing put in the line of fire from the ground and rocks. Our routing is fully external, placed out of harm’s way, and the rear brake and derailleur housing can be replaced without disconnecting or removing any other parts of the frame – the way it should be. As the Saturn is designed as a lightweight machine, we also use titanium bolts at the Horst Link connection, and for shock mounts, this saves a few more grams and looks cool as a side-effect.

TENSION BAR

Wondering what that black thing is hidden behind the shock and seat-tube ? Every iteration of the Saturn since 2004 has featured a tension bar. This is an extra connection between the lower shock bolt and the rocker link pivot, why? When the suspension bottoms out at full compression, forces continue to try and move these pivot points away from each other (you can see many frames break around this area). The tension bar resists this and keeps the maximum forces in check, meaning that lighter tubing and machined parts can be used in this area to reduce overall weight.

FRAME-ONLY & FULL BIKES

Like all Nicolai bikes, customisation is key. Choose from a frame only at €2,499 or complete builds starting from €6,499 with only the best parts from FOX, INTEND, HOPE, MAGURA, TUNE, CONTINENTAL, SRAM and LEVELNINE.

After picking your favourite parts, all colourways can be customised, and as all of our processes are done in house, pick anything from 100% anodized black to every single component piece of the frame in a different colour – no limits.