Urge launches the Treps enduro helmet, and it’s constructed from over 90% recycled materials

The new Urge Treps helmet boasts a host of tech features, impeccable eco credentials, and more mainstream styling compared to the brand's previous efforts.

French helmet brand Urge has a new lid, it’s called the Treps, and it’s arguably the best looking helmet its made. Previously, Urge helmets have had a distinctly Euro look, popular in countries like Spain and Italy, but less desirable in markets influenced by North America, such as the UK. And the new Treps not only looks sharper, it enjoys a raft of tech and a sustainable construction to help it compete with the best helmets on the market.

Urge Treps need to know

Open-face trail/enduro helmet

Made from over 90% recycled materials

ERT (Energy Reduction Technology) pads claim to reduce forces from linear and rotational impacts

3-position visor

Fidlock chinstrap buckle

Bamboo liner for moisture wicking

Price is €159

Central to the philosophy of the new Treps is the sustainable construction. Urge claims the helmet is made using over 90% recycled materials, including EPS, PET, PA, and ABS plastic, as well as organic-based materials like the bamboo liner.

To ensure safety, the Treps gets ERT pads inside the helmet. These advanced polymer lattice inserts are designed to do a similar job to something like Mips or Koroyd, reducing the forces that can cause concussions and brain injuries.

Inlet and exhaust ports are positioned to flow air across the scalp “ensuring your rides stay cool, even in the peak of summer” according to Urge. The three-position peak is designed to pop-off in a crash, reducing the risk of injury, while the shape of the helmet has been optimised to give room for riding glasses. Eyewear can be ‘parked’ under the peak when not needed. Finally, Urge has added a Fidlock magnetic chinstrap buckle, which is quick to use and secure.

Urge offers a two-year warranty, as well as a crash replacement scheme that lets you buy a new helmet at 50% off in the first five years.

urgebike.com