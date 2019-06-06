New 9km trail for Bwlch Nant yr Arian

Blue route designed for riders of all ages

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has started work to build a new 9km mountain bike trail at Bwlch Nant yr Arian, near Aberystwyth.

The new 9-kilometre trail is the first of its kind in the area because it’s specifically designed for beginners who want to try mountain biking for the first time.

NRW is also carrying out works to replace and expand the decking around the visitor centre.

Sarah Parry, Bwlch Nant yr Arian Visitor Centre Manager: “We’re proud to look after such a special site where people can get active, get healthy and enjoy the outdoors.

“This new ‘Blue Grade’ trail is designed for riders of all ages with basic skills, making it a great stepping stone before tackling some of the larger and more challenging routes we have here if they want to.

“We hope it will be finished by the end of August, but this will of course be weather dependant.

“This will be a great addition to all the other facilities we provide in this spectacular setting, attracting new riders and supporting the local economy.”

“There are some trail closures and diversion in place while the trail is being built – these will be signposted on site and advertised on our website.

“We ask all our visitors to follow these, not only for safety reasons, but to make sure our contractors can complete the work on time.”

The funding has been made available through the Tourism Amenity Investment Support scheme (TAIS), aimed at public, third sector and not for profit organisations for investment targeting small scale infrastructure (visitor amenity) projects in the tourism sector in Wales.

This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.