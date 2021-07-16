Your Bosch Line CX e-bike, can now benefited from a Tour+ setting. This upgrade unlocks a smarter way of managing power and battery capacity.

If your e-bike is powered by a Bosch mid-drive motor, there is a neat upgrade worth knowing about: the German engineering and technology company has added a new intermediate setting to its mid-drive motors. Get more from your e-bike, where it matters, with Bosch’s Tour+ upgrade.

If you have ever felt that the grades of assistance on your Bosch mid-drive motor are either a touch too strong, or underpowered, for a specific route, this recalibrated setting might prove ideal.

Making the most of your battery capacity

Bosch’s engineers have evaluated how to best manage demand over varying terrain and created the Tour+ setting.

You don’t need to be an e-bike engineer to understand that this new Bosch offering offers a touch more potency than the standard Tour setting. That ‘+’ gives it away.

The logic behind it is simple: less assistance on the flats, and more electric watts helping you to conquer those climbs.

With e-bikes, data harvesting has allowed product development people and engineers to accurately map, interpret and understand rider usage patterns.

Bosch found that it could trim a bit of assistance on flat sections, where riders did not require that much power from the mid-drive motor. With Tour+ you pedal a bit harder on the even sections of gravel road or trail, and then get a better boost when the terrain steepens.

Tour+ does the thinking for you

This new Bosch setting also reduces any burden of range management, on the rider. With Tour+ using the sensitivity of Bosch’s sensors and software, looping rider input data at 1000 cycles a second, it can expertly vary between Eco and Turbo drive modes.

If you want to ride an e-bike with greater mindfulness, instead of constantly observing battery status and range displays, the Tour+ delivers the best blend of assistance where you need it, enhancing range, in hilly terrain.

Bosch’s target audience for Tour+, are fitter riders who don’t need assistance everywhere, but want to crush climbs, with greater ease. And avoid wasting battery capacity, with unnecessary assistance on the flats.

The Tour+ setting is available for e-bikes fitted with the Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor, from model year 2020 onwards. Your nearest Bosch dealer can do the software upgrade, to enable it.