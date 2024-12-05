New Scott Patron e-bike uses ABS brakes, Bosch CX, an 800Wh removable battery and starts from £5,499

Scott’s Patron eRide might look like a Cybertruck, but with 150mm travel, a big fork option, Bosch CX motor and a ton of technology it could prove to be a great bike

When Scott first launched its Patron eRide with concealed shock it looked like something from the future. And a pretty weird future too. Roll on four years though and the massively chunky frame, clean lines and concealed shock no longer seems so out there. It’s probably a case of the competition catching up with Scott’s out there styling and the Scott dialling it back in a little.

It’s a high tech Tesla of a bike though, nonetheless, with the latest Bosch CX motor we’ve seen on some of the best electric mountain bikes of 2025. It also comes with an 800Wh battery, hidden shock with magnetic cover, two travel modes and ride heights and even and ABS brake on some models. And, like the Cybertruck, there’s also some really oddball stuff going on – a big Bosch Kiox 300 display mounted to the bars and even taillights flashing behind.

Scott Patron eRide need to know

Patron 900 gets 150mm front and rear: Patron ST uses a longer 170mm fork

Latest Bosch CX full power motor with 85Nm torque, and removable 800Wh battery

New vertical shock position with magnetic door and easier access

ABS Bosch/Magura braking on two top end models

Six models in the range, with bikes starting at £5,499 for the ST 910, topping out at £10,999

The new Patron eRide builds on the old bike’s heritage. It’s just as space age with a hidden shock – the only brand to do this on an eeb – internal cable routing, and tubing chunky enough to grace a motorbike. But it’s lost the bulging motor cover that made it look so odd, and added a whole lab’s worth of fancy tech too.

There are a host of changes to the new bike that address the niggles we found reviewing the Scott Patron eRide 900 Tuned back in 2021. The latest bike is the Patron 900 with 150mm travel front and rear, which is 10mm less than the old model. Scott has nudged it down presumably to make room for the other, bigger travel variant called the Patron ST or Super Trail bike with 170mm fork for chunkier terrain. So yes, there are now two Patrons to pick from.

There are models galore too, to suit riding styles and budgets, with full carbon, alloy, carbon and alloy frames and bikes starting at £5,499. And perhaps most importantly, the bike gets Bosch’s latest CX motor and denser 800Wh power pack.

ABS braking

Two Patron models come with Bosch ebike ABS Pro, it sits on the front brake and works just as you’d expect, adjusting the pad pressure to stop the front locking and potentially washing out.

It comes on the Patron ST 900 Tuned and Patron 900 models, there are two settings, a Pro mode and a Race mode that lets you lift the rear wheel for stoppies and hairpins. When we reviewed the Bosch ABS e-bike system a few years back it actually blew us away with the next level control on offer, but there are plenty of us who think active braking is a step too far for mountain bikes. What next, steering dampers? Actually they’re already here.

Suspension design

Scott has flipped the Patrons shock 90degress from its old resting place in the top tube, it’s now mounted vertically in the downtube. There’s no need to grovel on your hands and knees to access it then, placing it in the big seat tube means Scott can install a huge new door for easy fettling, and magnets guide the housing into position. This was one of our main bugbears with the old bike. Officially it’s been done to improve weight distribution on the bike and “overall performance”.

There’s also a cool new sag indicator on the outside of the frame so you don’t have to take the cover off to see how much travel you’re getting. It’s mounted to the chainstay pivot, and turns when you compress the shock.

So with 150mm or 170mm of travel to play with and a pretty conventional four-bar Horst link design, Scott is pretty much bang on the money in terms of the hottest e-bike trends for 2025. Bucking that though is its TracLoc system that lets you switch between three suspension modes – Descend, Traction Control and locked out. Flick one of three bar mounted controls and you’ll adjust the the air volume in the shock and reduce the compression damping. In 2025 and with systems like RockShox Flight Attendant and Fox Live Valve doing roughly similar things but without the air volume reduction, I’m pretty surprised to see it’s still around.

Bosch CX motor, battery and housing

I won’t go on too much about the new motor except to say it’s a step up over the old Gen 4 CX – you can read our review of the Bosch Performance CX Gen 5 motor for a full update. What’s new with the Patron though is a motocross-inspired cover that’s reportedly the most protective ever. More interestingly, Scott says it’ll actually dampen noise thanks to rubber cushioning contacting the motor to deaden vibrations.

Plenty of new bikes have been released recently with the new motor, but inexplicably some have chosed to go for the older 750Wh battery. Not the Patron, it’s using the latest 800Wh unit, which has a greater density and therefore better power to weight ratio than the older batteries. Better yet, it’s removable, which is great if, like me, you want to charge the battery in the house and leave the bike in the van. Scott will also sell you a Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender to take the total power to 1,050Wh.

What do we all think of the Kiox 300 display, mounted right at the top of the bars? It certainly bucks the trend for a cleaner and clearer cockpit, and it’s very exposed right up there. On the other hand it’ll dish out tons of real time stats like speed, distance and even navigation on the 900 and 910 models.

Other Patron details

The bike uses 29in wheels front and rear, so no mullet this time around, you’ll have to try the Scott Ransome eRide if you want MX wheels and big travel. Incidentally, Scott ditched TracLoc on this bike. The Patron will fit up to 2.6in tyres at the back, which is a great move on a big e-bike, and you can see it nicely between the rear taillights. Honestly, we’re no sure why we need those, on a night ride they’ll be a pain in the eyes for anyone following. There’s also a one-piece bar and stem, chainstay protection and internal, sleeved cable routing.

Models in the range

Patron 900 £8,099 (€8,799)

This bike features a carbon frame with an alloy back end. It gets 150mm travel front and rear, a Fox 36 Performance fork and a Fox Nude TracLoc 2 shock. The Drivetrain is SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission 12 Speed, there are Magura MT7 4 Piston stoppers with the Bosch ABS Pro system up front. Syncros MD30 rims and Maxxis Forekaster tyres round out the build, and there are two colour options.

Patron 910 £7,099 (€7,699)

The 901 get the exact same carbon frame with alloy rear triangle, and 150mm travel. It’s a lower tier Fox 36 Rhythm fork, and Float TracLoc 2 shock. You get the SRAM S1000 Eagle AXS Transmission 12 Speed wireless drivetrain, Shimano Deore M6120 4-Piston brakes, Formula CL-811hubs and Snycros rims, and the same tyres as the 900.

Patron 920 £5,499 (€5,999)

It’s a full alloy frame for the 920, but with the same geo and sizing and 150mm travel. There’s a RockShox Psylo Silver RC fork, X-Fusion NUDE 5 RLX shock with TracLoc 2 Technology, Shimano Deore 12 Speed drivetrain, Shimano MT520 4 Piston Disc brakes, Formula CL-811 hubs, Syncros MD30 rims and Forekaster tyres.

Patron ST 900 RC £8,699 (€9,499)

If you want a full carbon frame you’ll get it on the ST 900 RC, it also has a longer fork taking it to 170mm with the same 150mm rear travel. There’s a blinging Fox 38 Performance Elite fork, Float X Nude TracLoc shock, SRAM S1000 Eagle AXS Transmission 12 Speed drivetrain, Shimano SLX BR-M7120 4 Piston brakes, Syncros Revelstoke-E wheelset and Schwalbe Magic Mary and Explore Super Gravity tyres.

Patron ST 900 Tuned £10,099 (€10,999)

It’s the same full carbon frame on the ST 900 Tuned, but the fork is the best in the business, a 38 Factory Grip X2, with a Fox Float X Nude TracLoc shock. SRAM GX Eagle AXS Transmission 12 Speed drivetrain, Magura MT7 4 Piston / Bosch ABS Pro brakes, Syncros Revelstoke-E wheels and the same Schwalbe rubber rounds things out.

Patron ST 910 £5,999 (€6,499)

A full alloy frame graces the ST 910, with a more basic RockShox Domain fork and RockShox SuperDeluxe Piggy Back Trunnion shock. The Shimano Deore RD-M6100 SGS; Shadow Plus / 12 Speed drivetrain, Shimano Deore M6120 4-Piston brakes, Formula CL-811 hubs, Syncros MD30 rims and Schwalbe tyres round out the build.