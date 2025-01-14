New OneUp platform clip pedal claims to be the thinnest on the market, and it’s Shimano cleat-compatible

OneUp launches new Shimano-compatible clip-in pedal for DH and gravity riding and it's thinner than a Crankbrothers Mallet DH.

A new pedal from OneUp claims to be the thinnest clip-in model in the world. But this is no ultra-minimal XC component – OneUp’s new pedal is rated for downhill and gravity use with a large platform that boasts comfort, stability, and security.

OneUp Clip Pedals need to know

Slimmer than rivals, OneUp says the Clip Pedal is just 26.8mm tall at the binding – a Crankbrothers Mallet DH is 31.7mm

Large platform for confidence and control measures 80mm x 90mm – equivalent to a Crankbrothers Mallet E

Shimano-compatible binding

DH-rated axles with a claimed weight of 410g – Crankbrothers Mallet E weighs 445g pair

Pricing is £142.99 in the UK, €159.99, and $159.99 USD

This is not OneUp’s first pedal rodeo, but so far the Canadian brand has only produced flat pedals. This latest clip-in pedal further diversifies its range, but with a super-slim design, light weight, and versatile intended use, it sticks to OneUp’s aim of only expanding into new markets if it can bring something new to the table.

Slim-fast

The main draw to the Clip Pedal is the slim design. OneUp’s measurements are certainly impressive – just 14.4mm for the platform, and 28.6mm for the cleat mechanism, or binding. That compares favourably with Crankbrothers benchmark Mallet DH, which measures 21.7mm tall for the platform and 31.7mm for the binding. This should give the OneUp pedal greater ground clearance pedalling on lumpy terrain, and when cornering.

Of course it’s all very well being thin, but if the platform doesn’t actually contact the sole of the shoe, then it’s pointless. But OneUp says it has worked to ensure the Clip Pedal supports the shoe while riding, while four hollow removable pins let riders tune the grip and feel. While not as large in platform size as the aforementioned Crankbrothers Mallet DH, it is comparable with the slightly smaller Mallet E, with a similar 80 x 90mm footprint. Yet, at 410g (claimed) its nearly 10% lighter than the CrankBrothers Mallet E.

SPD-compatible

OneUp has chosen to go with a Shimano-style cleat binding. The advantage being that it is easy to source cleats, it has a more positive action than the Crankbrothers design, and the steel cleats last longer. On the other hand, the design is more prone to clogging with mud, and you can’t stamp straight down to clip in – the front of the cleat needs to be located before locking down with the back. Built-in adjustability includes spring tension and cleat height, using 1mm cleat spacers. There’s 5º of float, with a 12º release angle.

Given that OneUp is known for its gravity-optimised products, its no surprise that the new Clip Pedals are DH-rated. A heavy-duty DH-rated chromoly axle is supported by an inboard Igus Bushing and three outb0ard sealed bearings – two more than most rival pedals. As always, the new pedals are available in a range of colourful anodised hues.