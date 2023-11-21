New Mondraker Chrono Carbon DC hardtail targets down-country riding with slack geometry and dropper post

Mondraker's carbon Chrono hardtail follows in aluminium sibling's footsteps with updated geometry and an optimistic down-country vibe

Mondraker claims to have brought its popular carbon fibre Chrono XC frame into down-country territory with the launch of the Chrono Carbon DC range. To us, that seems like a stretch too far, but Mondraker asserts that the new Chrono DC is suitable for both XC training and marathon racing, with more of a focus on descending than the aggressively styled XC bikes we more often see raced in World Cups. Either way, the light weight (11.6kg for the DC RR model) and slack geometry mean it’s still (literally) in stiff competition with some of the best cross-country race bikes out there – both hardtail and fully-suspended.

In the Spanish brand’s rather evocative announcement, Mondraker says the Chrono Carbon DC is a “carbon fibre hardtail that delivers all the emotion of the trail.” We presume it means the nice, gushy feelings of finally getting up a tricky climb in one go and feeling the crunch of dry leaves beneath your tyres rather than the fatigue and inevitable meltdown when you realise you’re out of Soreen. Even if that’s not the case, at least your wallet won’t be feeling too sad at the prospect of the prices: the DC R starts at £2,299 and the DC RR top-of-the-range model costs £3,599, which seems reasonable for a top-flight XC whippet.

Mondraker Chrono Carbon DC need to know:

Three new models made from Stealth Carbon, and all with 29″ wheels

Chrono Carbon DC weighs 13.2kg and costs £2,299

Chrono Carbon DC R weighs 12.1kg and costs £2,799

Chrono Carbon DC RR weighs 11.6kg and costs £3,599

OnOff dropper posts on all models

New, slacker headtube angle at 67.5º compared to 70º on previous Chrono Carbon RR

Chrono Carbon DC frame and geometry

The new direction for the Chrono Carbon hardtail into down-country territory means the range will now benefit from a slacker head tube angle, specifically 67.5º compared to 70º on the previous Chrono Carbon RR. The bike still utilises Mondraker’s Forward Geometry, which encourages riders to take a more balanced attack stance on the bike, and the slacker head tube and longer frame means it’s more suited to descending than the previous XC models. The adjustments may look subtle, but it works to fill a gap between more race-oriented XC bikes and heavier, longer trail bikes. For Mondraker, the Chrono Carbon DC is, in its own words: “one of the most capable and versatile carbon fibre hardtails ever and ideal as an XC, marathon or trail bike.” That’s quite the sea change from the previous Chrono. When we tested the Chrono Carbon R back in 2019 we said: “From the very first pedal stroke it felt purposeful, poised and precise, instantly reacting to the most subtle of rider inputs.” Summing up with the line: “To say that it felt 100 per cent race focused is an understatement.” So, if Mondraker has truly turned the Chrono into a down-country shredder, it will be a notable achievement.

The frame is made with Mondraker’s Stealth Carbon, and weighs 1,150 grams. Fully built, the RR model weighs 11.6kg in total, so still light enough to throw around a XC course if need be. It’s also following in the footsteps of some of its other recent redesigns, namely the F-Podium, launched back in October. The flat tubes from head tube to seat tube are reminiscent of its full-suspension cross-country racing machine, and certainly add a touch of flair.

The Chrono Carbon DC range

Chron0 Carbon DC RR £3,599

The top of the range DC RR is the only model to boast 34mm stanchions and Fox 34 SC Factory 120mm forks. You’ll also find SRAM Level T brakes with 180mm rotors up front and 160mm on the rear. Mondraker has used a mix of SRAM’s Eagle 1×12-speed options, with a GX Eagle rear derailleur, and NX shift levers. Only the top two models (RR and R) get a dropper post, which is an OnOff Pija with between 120mm and 170mm of travel depending on frame size.

Each model also uses OnOff’s finishing kit with 760mm wide aluminium bars, and Twin grips, and are equipped with 29″ wheels, and Maxxis Ardent 29×2.4″ EXO tyres. All in all, the RR comes in at 11.6kg, which isn’t terribly heavy for something bridging the gap between XC race machine and trail bike.

Chrono Carbon DC R £2,799

In the middle of the pack sits the Chrono Carbon DC R. You’ll find this in an understated Nimbus grey, black and yellow combination. Equipment wise, the R still gets the OnOff dropper post and Maxxis Ardent 29×2.4″ tyres. Up front, however, are Fox 32 Rhythm forks with remote lock-out and SRAM Level T brakes, with 180mm rotors up front and 160mm on the rear. The groupset is a mish-mash of SRAM Eagle, but an NX chainset sets the tone.

Chrono Carbon DC £2,299

If budget and value are a concern, then the DC model is likely more up your street. It moves away from Fox forks and uses RockShox’s Recon Gold 120mm instead. To keep costs down the DC model omits a dropper post, and uses slightly more entry-level wheels in the Mavic Crossride 29s. You’ll also find a mix of SRAM SX and NX components, and SRAM Level brakes with 180mm rotors up front and 160mm on the rear. In total it weighs just over 13kg, but costs nearly £1,300 less than the RR, so if you want something to test the down-country waters with, it’s more of a feasible option.

Each bike is available in sizes S, M, L and XL.