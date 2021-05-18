Niner is selling its ticket to downcountry, with the latest Jet 9 RDO.

Niner has revealed the latest incarnation of its legacy XC bike, the Jet 9 RDO.

Although it has historically been the brand’s XC race bike, Niner’s new Jet 9 RDO has a , curvier frame and isn’t shy of some downhill gradient. There is a redesigned seatstay bridge and the rocker link is a new forging, with revised bearing placement.

Longer and slacker, but tucked in the rear

Geometry updates are a significant part of the new Jet 9 RDO package. Niner’s designers have optimized the bike to run with a 130mm front fork, balanced by 120mm of rear suspension travel.

Reach and wheelbase numbers have increased, whilst the chainstays are 5mm shorter. On a size large Jet 9 RDO you now have 475mm of reach and adjustable angles, thanks to a flip chip.

The bike’s standard head angle sits at 66.5°, although that can be slacked to 66°, with the flip chip set in its ‘low’ position. With its redesigned frame geometry, there is no question that Niner has evolved the Jet 9 RDO into a true trail bike, without sacrificing great efficiency on the climbs.

As one would expect from a boutique brand, Niner has integrated some clever design details with the new Jet 9 RDO. Its rocker link features a very handy sag indicator, on the middle bearing’s facing.

Neat Jet 9 touches and five builds

Other features that illustrate how the Jet 9 RDO has evolved from being a dedicated XC bike to something approaching downcountry us, include the threaded bottom bracket and ISCG 05 taps.

Most riders won’t fit a chain guide on any 120mm rear-travel bike, but Niner has provided the option for mountain bikers who are a touch more daring on the descents.

A slightly straighter seat tube will also accommodate longer droppers, with the larger frame sizes capable of fitting 170mm droppers. Tidy internal frame routing ports and chainstay protection should keep the Jet 9 RDO rattle and scratch free.

Niner has structured the new Jet 9 RDO range with five options. It starts with an SX Eagle build, followed by GX, before entering the mid-range, with Shimano XT.

For those riders who desire SRAM XO1, there are both mechanical and wireless shifting builds. Niner has chosen to equip all its Jet 9 RDOs with Fox 34 forks and Float X shocks.