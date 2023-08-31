New Fox trail features celebrate continued bike park partnerships

Fox announces the renewal of the partnerships and ongoing commitment to its five Diamond Bikeparks and celebrates these new features with a ‘Fox Bike Park Shoutout’ giveaway competition.

As well as the much loved and established Fox Hit The Park series of events (a day where anyone can come and ride with their favourite Fox riders, including Greg Minnaar, Andreu Lacondeguy, Nina Hoffmann, Kaos Seagrave, etc.) Fox are marking this continued involvement, investment and support by creating new features at each of the bike parks, highlighted by the use of the iconic ‘Fox Head’ logo.

In Avoriaz there’s the Fox Table, Leogang the Fox Jump, Pal Arinsal the Fox Step-Up, Verbier the Fox Wallride, and in BikePark Wales the Fox Step-Down… and yeah, they all feature a super cool giant Fox head logo.

To celebrate these new features Fox have organized a ‘Fox Bike Park Shoutout’ giveaway competition. Basically, fans and riders post their best pic from one of the Fox Diamond Bike parks on their Instagram account, mention @foxracingeurope and include the hashtag #foxbikepark. The winner will not only have their image showcased by Fox, but they will also win an impressive €500 voucher to spend on the Fox Europe/UK website (ends 31st of October 2023).

Bikepark links:

Verbier Bikepark (Switzerland): instagram.com/verbierbikepark

Avoriaz Bike Park (France): instagram.com/avoriazbikepark

BikePark Wales (UK): instagram.com/bikepark_wales

Bikepark Leogang (Austria) instagram.com/bikeparkleogang

Pal Arinsal Bike Park (Andorra): instagram.com/palarinsalandorra

FOX Racing Europe on Instagram: instagram.com/foxracingeurope