New Fox Proframe RS helmet is the first to use MIPS Integra protection system

There are plenty of updates for the new Proframe, including BOA dial fit adjustment, adjustable visor, and a new protection system developed with MIPS

Feature-packed and now with a new safety system designed by MIPS, the Fox Proframe RS has had a major update. The previous incarnation scored a perfect 10 from MBR and was crowned one of the best full-face mountain bike helmets out there. The new feature may ensure it keeps that honour.

Need to know:

First helmet to feature new MIPS Integra system

Designed for all-mountain and enduro use

BOA fit system

3-position adjustable visor

Adjustable fit

DH certified

GoPro mount included

RRP €319.99/£309.99

MIPS Integra Split protection system

Fox partnered with well-known helmet safety protection brand MIPS to create a new system, called MIPS Integra Split. The Fox Proframe RS is the first helmet to feature this system.

It consists of two layers; an outer EPS foam designed to absorb the forces of high speed impacts, and an inner EPP foam for slower-speed impact forces. These two layers are separated by a low-friction element that allows them to move past each other in the event of an impact, further dissipating impact forces. This is done using small peg-like elastomers called ‘woofers’, and Fox states they allow for around 10 to 15 mm of relative movement, and help reduce the effect of rotational crash forces.

Plenty of fit adjustment

Fit is also an important part of the helmet equation for both comfort and protection, and Fox has incorporated several different elements to ensure all riders find the best fit for them.

Firstly, the new Proframe RS comes in three sizes – small, medium and large. Secondly, each helmet comes with two sizes of cheek pads. Thirdly, a BOA system allows for micro-adjustment around the head, and is also easy to ratchet tighter or looser one-handed while wearing gloves. Fourth, the internal cradle has a four-step adjustment system. That’s a lot of fit options!

And of course you can’t talk about comfort on a full-face helmet without considering ventilation, because sweaty heads aren’t great. The Fox Proframe RS has increased ventilation over the previous model, plus a decreased area of contact on the head, to help keep things cool.

Ready to shred features

DH certified, and designed with the all-mountain, enduro and park rider in mind, the Proframe RS is designed for ‘all but the most rowdy downhill runs,’ according to Fox.

Other features include a visor with 3-position adjustability, including room for googles or a GoPro underneath. Fox has also included a removeable GoPro mount in the box so you can get footage of your runs from a prime helmet-mounted under-visor position.

The helmet comes in a range of seven colour options: Black (Luna), Black, Black Camo, Vintage White, Bark, Black/Red, Black/Yellow, and the RRP is listed as €319.99/£309.99.