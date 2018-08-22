Three new bothies opened by Mountain Bothies Association

Cae Amos in Snowdonia, Flittingford in Kielder Forest and Abyssinia in Argyll and Bute.

The Mountain Bothies Association has opened up three new bothie shelters in England, Wales and Scotland. Bikepackers rejoice!

The three new bothies

Cae Amos in Snowdonia used to be run by Leeds Mountaineering Club but MBA have taken it on now. Apparently one of – if not the – largest bothies in Wales it compromises the main bothy and has an additional barn at either end too.

Flittingford bothy is located in Kielder Forest, Northumberland. Contrasting to Cae Amos, Flittingford is one of the smallest bothies anywhere. The former shepherd’s hut can hold just three people.

The third bothy is called Abyssinia and is in Glen Kinglas, Argyll and Bute. A labour of love for MBA which took over fifty volunteers, working over numerous expeditions, to bring into proper bothy state.

Throughout the past 12 months, the MBA has run more than 120 working expeditions to more than 60 different bothies. This doesn’t include all the impromptu and informal regular repairs and maintenance carried out by MBA members that happens as a matter of course.

More info at mountainbothies.org.uk

The Mountain Bothies Association: “This is only possible because of the support we receive from the owners of the buildings who allow us to maintain them as open shelters and the efforts of our members involved in both maintenance activity and in running the Association. We thank them all.”

Thank you MBA!