New Amflow PX Carbon Pro – Can you handle the power?

With the brand new PX Carbon Pro, Amflow has raised the bar again. More power, more adjustability and a more performance focused build kit, make it easily the best Amflow to date. And it still weighs under 22kg even with Schwalbe Gravity casing tyres and a headlight.

So, what’s new? In short, everything. The carbon frame layout gets shorter seat tubes and lower top tubes on all sizes, where the trunnion shock mount under the top tube has been replaced by a regular one to make everything more streamlined.

Rear wheel travel is still 150mm, but the tune on the Fox Float X Factory shock has been improved massively, so the rear suspension on the PX Carbon Pro build is now second to none. The bike comes stock with a 160mm fork, so pretty much the same travel as one the current best electric mountain bikes, the Amflow PL Carbon we tested 12 months ago, but the new Fox 36 Grip X2 Factory fork has more support while maintaining the same supple feeling.

But that’s where the similarities end. Because the new Amflow PX has stacks of geometry adjustment. Drop-in headset cups adjust the head angle from +/-0.5º to +/-1º, a flip chip in the shock eyelet changes the BB height and head angle, while additional flip chips in the chainstay pivots change the chainstay length to accommodate both 27.5in or 29in rear wheels.

The Amflow PX ships stock with a 27.5in rear wheel. So including the two wheel size options, that’s 40 different combinations. Crazy! Hopefully Amflow has an app for that. Inside the slender carbon downtube is a new 700Wh Avinox battery that boasts a 220Wh/kg energy density. And combined with the new Avinox M2S motor, the Amflow PX can deliver 1,500 watts peak power and 130Nm of torque, which jumps to 150Nm in Boost mode. That’s double the power output of the current Bosch CX motor! Which is wild when you think about it.

The bike has been beefed up too. The frame is stiffer, the stem is stiffer and the Amflow carbon wheels are stiffer too. Even the brakes get beefed up, the new Magura Gustav Pros offering lots of stopping power and ultimate control. Yes, Gravity Casing Schwalbe tyres add weight to the bike, but they also add security, both in terms of traction and avoiding rim damage and punctures. Oh yeah. And it gets a bigger 38t chainring to match the increased power output too.

In fact, the only thing that hasn’t changed is the SRAM X0 drivetrain. Even the pricing is still ultra competitive – the Amflow PX Carbon Pro is £8,999 and the Amflow PX Carbon, £6,499.

So in under two years Amflow has gone from having a bike with the motor that everyone wanted, to having a bike that now has everything. Impressive! There is also a new Amflow PR Carbon range, where the frames get removable 800Wh batteries and the Avinox M2 motor that has 1,100 watts power. And prices start at £3,999. We’ve not even seen that bike yet, so hopefully we can get one in for review soon.