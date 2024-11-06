It’s the season for filthy bikes, but handily you can save 25% on Muc-Off pressure washers in this early Black Friday deal

Muc-Off makes pressure washers to suit a range of budgets, and you can pick any one of them up right now with a saving of 25% off the usual price.
Muddy trails mean mucky bikes, and the post-ride clean is a job that most of us don’t particularly enjoy. Using a pressure washer designed for bikes makes the job easier and quicker, while also helping ensure you prolong the life of bearings and seals, but they’re obviously a heftier investment than a bucket and sponge. That said, a decent pressure washer needn’t cost a fortune and you can save on the models available bike care specialists Muc-Off as they all currently have a saving of 25%.
Danny reviewed the plug-in Muc-Off Pressure Washer Starter Kit and gave it 7/10, declaring the lower-pressure, bike-friendly lance to be bearing safe “if used sensibly” and he was impressed with the Snow Foam lance. With the current 25% discount, the kit’s £100 usual price drops to £75.
Save £25 on the Muc-Off Pressure Washer Starter Kit at Muc-Off.com
This mains operated pressure washer comes with four lances for bikes, motorbikes, Muc-Off’s Snow Foam, and general purpose cleaning. In the kit you also get two 1 litre bottles of biodegradable Nano Tech Bike Cleaner – one is the ready-to-use solution and the other is a concentrated liquid that makes 4 litres of cleaner when mixed with water. You also get a dry bag in which to store everything.
If you’re looking for something portable to wash bikes at the trailside, Muc-Off also has two Mobile Pressure Washer Bundles. The Starter Bundle is the cheapest of the two, reduced from £250 to £187.50, saving you £62.50. While the Explorer Bundle, which comes with an additional 20-litre water tank, has a £68.75 reduction, taking the price down to £206.25.
Save £62.50 on the Muc-Off Mobile Pressure Washer Starter Bundle at Muc-off.com
With a 40v lithium-Ion battery, 500w motor, and 20L internal water tank, this washer is properly freerange. It comes with the same four lances and bottles of Nano Tech Bike Cleaner as the mains-operated washer, but there’s no dry bag in this set. At the time of writing, pre-orders are being taken for the mobile units with despatch from 20th November.
We’ve yet to test Muc-Off’s mobile pressure washers, but on paper at least, they should have everything you need. For more ways to wash your bike as easily as possible, take a look at our best mobile pressure washers guide. And for more savings on mountain bike kit, check out our early Black Friday MTB deals round-up.