It’s the season for filthy bikes, but handily you can save 25% on Muc-Off pressure washers in this early Black Friday deal

Muc-Off makes pressure washers to suit a range of budgets, and you can pick any one of them up right now with a saving of 25% off the usual price.

Muddy trails mean mucky bikes, and the post-ride clean is a job that most of us don’t particularly enjoy. Using a pressure washer designed for bikes makes the job easier and quicker, while also helping ensure you prolong the life of bearings and seals, but they’re obviously a heftier investment than a bucket and sponge. That said, a decent pressure washer needn’t cost a fortune and you can save on the models available bike care specialists Muc-Off as they all currently have a saving of 25%.

Danny reviewed the plug-in Muc-Off Pressure Washer Starter Kit and gave it 7/10, declaring the lower-pressure, bike-friendly lance to be bearing safe “if used sensibly” and he was impressed with the Snow Foam lance. With the current 25% discount, the kit’s £100 usual price drops to £75.