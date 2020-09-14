Moustache Samedi 27 Weekend is the BMW GS of e-bikes

With a rack, mudguard, built-in navigation and 1125Wh of battery power, this new model from French brand Moustache is made to take the long way down

With a rack, mudguard, built-in navigation and 1125Wh of battery power, this new model from French brand Moustache is made to take the long way down.

Moustache bikes specialises in e-bikes, with 99.9 per cent of its range getting some form of electrical assistance. While its Samedi eMTB is available in more traditional trail and enduro flavours, this new adventure version fills a hitherto unexploited niche – the adventure-bike-packing-go-anwhere-doomsday-prepper’s-border-raiding-escapist’s-pedal-powered-SUV.

Yes, this thing is fully equipped for backcountry e-biking, replete with rear rack, mudguards, sat-nav, dual suspension, dropper post, fat 2.6in tyres, four-piston disc brakes, whopping 1,125Wh piggy-back battery and, last but not least, a kickstand.

Using the latest Bosch Performance Line CX motor with 85Nm of torque, there’s an internal 625Wh Powertube battery supplemented by a 500Wh PowerPack on top of the down tube. This 1,125Wh dual battery should give over 2,000m of climbing in eMTB mode, and more in Eco or Tour – enough to cover some serious terrain even loaded up. The clever thing is, you can also remove the 500Wh battery to make a lighter, more agile machine for unloaded rides once you’ve set up camp.

The alloy frame boasts 120mm of travel through a four-bar design and uses Moustache’s intruiging Magic Grip air shock, which seems to consist of a light low-speed rebound tune to improve grip and sensitivity. Up front it gets a RockShox 35 Gold RL suspension fork and there’s a 12-speed Shimano Deore M6100 drivetrain with the kind of low gear you’ll need for pack-horsing a load of gear up an alpine climb.

Finally, through the Bosch Nyon display you can connect to your smartphone for comprehensive route planning and turn-by-turn navigation. Even if you don’t know where you’re going, the Weekend will know how to get there. Or something like that.

Two models are available: the full-on Ewan McGregor/Charlie Boorman spec Weekend 27 FS Dual EQ (€6,499) with all your essential lifestyle accessories, and the pared-back, naked, Weekend 27 FS Dual (€6,299).