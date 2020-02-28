Six of the best mountain bike trouser deals right now

No walking trousers won't do. Nor will commuter kecks. And don't get us started on baggy shorts over full tights!

No walking trousers won’t do. Nor will commuter kecks. And don’t get us started on baggy shorts over full tights! There are the best MTB trouser deals.

>>> Dirty Deals: £10 kid skid lids, £20 mud tyres, half price Stans wheels and much more!

‘Buy Now’ links

You will notice that beneath each product summary is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on one of these links then mbr may receive a small amount of money from the retailer should you go to purchase the product from them. Don’t worry, this does not affect the amount you pay.

All of the brands and products here are ones we’d recommend from the regular, independent testing that we carry out every week. So these are either specific products that we’ve ridden and rated, or at the very least are brands we’re familiar with and rate highly.

Troy Lee Designs Sprint MTB Pants was £120.00, now £89.00

Save 26%! These aren’t your full-on waterproof jobbers but paired with a set of bib tights and knee pads underneath you’ll stay way warmer than just wearing shorts. And you’ll still get the added bonus of being able to ‘peel off’ your filthy outer layers and have clean underneathers.

Buy Now: Troy Lee Designs Sprint MTB Pants from Tredz for only £89.00

Gore C3 Gore-Tex Active Pants was £149.99, now £104.99

Save 30%! Gore’s Active material is much less crinkly and cold-feeling than their other waterproof fabrics. And as such it makes for a great set of riding trousers. Pre-shaped knee zones and adjustable waist help with fitment and pedalling comfort.

Buy Now: Gore C3 Gore-Tex Active Pants from Rutland Cycling for only £104.99

Endura Hummvee II Trouser was £54.99, now £52.54

Save 5%! The Hummvee trouser, much like everything that Endura make under the Hummvee banner, is pretty much bang-on for most UK mountain bikers. Weatherproof enough, tough enough, adjustable enough, good value enough. Sure, there are better riding trousers out there. But not for fifty quid there aren’t.

Buy Now: Endura Hummvee II Trouser from Evans Cycles for only £52.54

Madison Zenith 4-Season DWR Trouser was £89.99, now £80.99

Save 10%! “Water repellent 4-way stretch MTB pants for year round use the Zenith pant has all bases covered to ensure even the grimmest of rides is a fun ride. The Zenith pants feature 3-layer waterproof panels and critical seam taping in the areas that are prone to soaking through.”

Buy Now: Madison Zenith 4-Season DWR Trouser from Cycle Store for only £80.99

Madison DTE Waterproof Trousers was £109.99, now £98.99

Save 10%! “The DTE waterproof trouser is perfect for riding in the worst of the British weather. Made from a 2.5 layer fabric with a 3-layer fabric on the rear panel inner thigh and knees to avoid wear.”

Buy Now: Madison DTE Waterproof Trousers from Cycle Store for only £98.99

Altura Nevis III Overtrouser was £44.99, now £31.50

Save 30%! “Cheap and cheerful is how we’d describe this pant – it’s light enough to carry in a pack but if you want something you can wear all day there are better options here.” – Read our full review.

Buy Now: Altura Nevis III Overtrouser from Merlin Cycles for only £31.50

Deals don’t last forever

The intrinsic nature of sales is that they don’t last forever. They are on for a limited time; either the stock sells out and there’s none left, or the price goes back up again once the sales promotion is over. In other words, check the date when this story was published (see top of page, publication dates is listed next to the author name) to see when these deals were announced and act fast.