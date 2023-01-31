Mondraker releases alloy version of the Raze trail bike

Boasting the same geometry as the carbon model, the Mondraker Raze Alloy aims to offer similar capability on an aluminium frame

If you liked the look of the Mondraker Raze Carbon but want to splash a little less cash, then the new Mondraker Raze Alloy might just be the bike for you. Since we rated the carbon version a rare 10 out of 10 and scored it one of the best mountain bikes out there, it’s interesting to see Mondraker bring some the features and tech we loved to an alloy-framed bike.

Need to know:

Stealth alloy frame

Same geometry and kinematics as Raze Carbon

130mm frame travel, 150mm fork travel

Sizes S to XL

29er

The Raze itself could be described as a ‘mini-Foxy’, a shorter travel version of the 150mm/160mm-travel Mondraker Foxy trail bike.

Designed to be an capable, versatile aggressive trail bike that offers stability on descents thanks to chunky fork stanchions and Mondraker’s Zero Suspension System, but also an efficient pedalling platform.

The alloy version boasts the same geometry as the carbon version, with a 65.5 degree head tube angle and 76.5 degree effective seat tube angle, with generous reach numbers ranging from 450mm on the S to 510mm on the XL.

130mm frame suspension is coupled with 160mm fork suspension, and Mondraker has opted for Fox 36 or RockShox 35 forks with beefy stanchions for support.

It’s a bike aimed at the all-round trail rider that’s looking for something aggressive enough to handle techy trails, efficient enough for all-day trail riding and playful enough to have fun on.

Mondraker Raze Alloy range

There are two Mondraker Raze Alloy models; the Raze and the Raze R.

Mondraker Raze R

Frame: Raze 29 6061 Alloy Stealth Evo, hydroformed tubing, Zero Suspension System

Raze 29 6061 Alloy Stealth Evo, hydroformed tubing, Zero Suspension System Colours: Matte Cherry Red, Nimbus Grey

Matte Cherry Red, Nimbus Grey Fork: Fox 36 29 Float GRIP EVOL Rhythm, 150mm, tapered steerer tube, Boost 15x110mm axle, offset 44mm

Fox 36 29 Float GRIP EVOL Rhythm, 150mm, tapered steerer tube, Boost 15x110mm axle, offset 44mm Shock: Fox Float DPS LV EVOL Performance, 205×57.5mm

Fox Float DPS LV EVOL Performance, 205×57.5mm Drivetrain: Sram GX Eagle derailleur, Sram Trigger NX Eagle shifters, Truvativ Stylo 7k Eagle crankset (S/M size: 170mm, L/XL size: 175mm) and Sram XG-1230, 11-50T, 12spd cassette

Sram GX Eagle derailleur, Sram Trigger NX Eagle shifters, Truvativ Stylo 7k Eagle crankset (S/M size: 170mm, L/XL size: 175mm) and Sram XG-1230, 11-50T, 12spd cassette Brakes: Sram G2 R, 4-piston caliper

Sram G2 R, 4-piston caliper Wheelset: Mavic CrossMax XL S rims, 29 Boost 30mm internal width, with Infinity hubs, plus Maxxis Dissector 29×2.4 WT, tubeless ready, 3C MAXX TERRA compound, EXO+ protection front tyre and Maxxis Aggressor 29×2.3, tubeless ready, dual compound, Exo protection, rear tyre.

Mavic CrossMax XL S rims, 29 Boost 30mm internal width, with Infinity hubs, plus Maxxis Dissector 29×2.4 WT, tubeless ready, 3C MAXX TERRA compound, EXO+ protection front tyre and Maxxis Aggressor 29×2.3, tubeless ready, dual compound, Exo protection, rear tyre. Seatpost: Onoff Pija dropper internal, diameter 31.6mm, S size: 405×95 125mm, M size 458×120-150mm, L size: 498×140-170mm, XL size: 498×140-170mm

Mondraker Raze