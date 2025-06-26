Mondraker’s Level is the OG of big travel e-bikes, and the new version gets the latest Bosch CX motor, a coil shock, 800Wh removable battery and 170mm travel

The Mondraker Level has been relaunched after seven years in the field! It’s still an alloy bike with 170/180mm travel but a Bosch Gen 5 CX motor and modern geometry will breathe new life into it



We first spotted Mondraker’s super-enduro model in 2018, and while the world of e-bikes has been ripped apart in the intervening years, the Level has barely changed.

Now though it’s had a complete rework, taking design cues from the recently released Crafty and adding a host of modern touches like the latest Bosch motor, better geo and sizing, and a removable battery. Is this just a big travel version of the latest Crafty though, already one of the best electric mountain bikes around? Check out the details…

Mondraker Level need to know

170mm travel superenduro bike with a coil shock, 180mm fork and mullet wheels

Alloy frames throughout the three bike range, with five sizes and two chainstay lengths

Powered by Bosch’s Gen 5 CX motor, an 800Wh battery and 250Wh range extender

Top end XR bike is £8,499 with Ohlins suspension, entry level R gets RockShox

Uses the Zero Suspension System we loved on the Crafty

When Monraker launched its original Level emtb it had 10mm less travel and motor designed to turn lorry windscreen wipers not 27.5in rear wheels. Plenty’s changed then, on a bike I consider to be the OG of super-enduros. It ranks alongside the Whyte E180, Canyon’s Torque:ON, and the Specialized Kenevo as one of the sendiest eebs of all time.

Let’s start with the motor. The Level gets the Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 motor, which as you’ll know now gets 100Nm of torque and 750W of peak power.

Mondraker’s managed to build the latest Kiox 400 display into the top two bikes in the range, the RR and XR. That means you’ll see a full-colour TFT screen rather than just the five coloured lights of old. It’s actually a really intuitive display to use too, it shows up to six data fields when you’re climbing, but drop into a descent and it becomes one massive speedo.

The Level also gets an 800Wh removable battery across all models, and being Bosch you can also actually get hold of a 250Wh PowerMore range extender, rather than just reading about one. It’ll boost the battery capacity to over 1,000Wh, which has got to make it one of the most long range e-bikes around.

The previous gen Level from a hundred years ago used an alloy frame, and the new version sticks with metal over plastic. It comes in five sizes too now Mondraker has squeezed in an extra ML or medium Large option. And the bike has two different chainstay lengths, with 445mm for sizes S, M, and ML, and 455mm for sizes L and XL.

It’s not just the sizing that’s changed either, this new Level gets a 64° head angle that’s now one degree slacker than it used to be. And if that’s not enough for you there’s a flip chip on the lower shock mount. In the Low position, the bottom bracket drops by 5mm, while the head and seat tube angles are slackened by 0.35°.

Mondraker has built the new bike around the updated Zero Suspension System Danny loved on the Mondraker Crafty RR. On that bike it had less anti-squat and a bias in favour of descending over climbing, something I’d expect on this new Level too.

Mondraker says this makes it more sensitive in the initial stroke, better at absorbing big hits, and gives better climbing traction too. That rear triangle is more compact, which helps the bike feels stiff and lower’s the centre of gravity too.

Are we talking about a beefed up Crafty then? Yes and no – the bikes share plenty of the same tech, like Zero Suspension and adjustable geometry, and the silhouettes are almost identical. But of course the alloy Level doesn’t just borrow the Crafty’s carbon frame and bolt on a longer stroke shock and fork.

Bikes in the range

Mondraker likes to build its bikes with RockShox at the lower end of the range, and Fox and sometimes Ohlins at the top. The new Level follows that mantra.

Mondraker Level XR £8,499 ($9,999, €9,999)

Öhlins RXF 38 fork and TTX22 M.2 shock

SRAM Maven Silver brakes

SRAM GX Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain (10-52T, 34T chainring)

Maxxis Assegai 29”x2.6” WT (front) / Minion DHR II 27.5”x2.6” WT (rear)

800mm-wide ONOFF S9 carbon handlebar

Mondraker Level RR £7,199 ($8,999, €8,499)

Fox 38 Kashima Factory Grip X2 fork

SRAM Maven Bronze brakes

SRAM S1000 Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain (10-52T, 34T chainring)

Maxxis Assegai 29”x2.6” WT (front) / Minion DHR II 27.5”x2.6” WT (rear)

Mondraker Level R £5,999 ($7,699, €6,999)