Megamo’s Reason with Avinox M2S motor and Fox 38 fork – better than ever?

We ride the second generation Megamo Reason with the new Avinox M2S motor and a host of revisions to the specification, including a beefier fork and tougher casing tyres.

This content was produced in association with Megamo.

The Megamo Reason still has the 800Wh Avinox battery hidden inside the full carbon frame, but the addition of the new Avinox M2S motor increases peak power output from 1,000 watts to 1,300 watts, while upping the torque in Boost mode from 120Nm to 130Nm. Impressive numbers from such a compact motor that weighs just over 2.6kg.

The efficiency of the motor has also been increased, and it’s now quieter, both when pedalling and coasting. But Megamo hasn’t just swapped in the next generation Avinox motor, it’s also shored up the specification, and shifted the attitude of the bike more towards e-enduro.

The most obvious difference to the build kit on the Gen2 Avinox Reason is that the 160mm travel Fox 36 fork has been replaced by a stiffer Fox 38, which is exactly what we wanted when we tested the Reason CRB 01. The new Fox 38 also benefits from the generatively designed lower leg, Glidecore air-spring and reduced friction.

The tyres also get updated, so the Reason now comes stock with tougher casing Maxxis Double Down tyres, with a MaxxGrip Assegai on the front and MaxxTerra Minion DHR II on the rear. Other key improvements include the addition of a more comfortable Fizik Aidon X5 saddle, longer dropper posts on all frame sizes, and the addition of an XL frame size for taller riders. The size S, M and L all get proportional chainstay lengths to help balance weight distribution, but the XL gets the same 458mm rear end as the L. This is probably because the reach on the XL is 512mm, so only 12mm longer than the L, where as the reach on the other frame sizes jump by about 30mm.

Megamo has also introduced a range of new colour options with light reflecting effects, including Amber Orange, Garnet UD (the bike in the video) and Green. Expect to see more funky colours coming later this year. With all of the changes the Reason is definitely more capable than ever, both up and down hill. And at £8,499, the new Reason CRB 03 AXS with Fox Factory suspension and a SRAM S1000 AXS drivetrain still only weighs 22.2kg. And remember, this is a full 29er so that bigger rear wheel and tyre adds extra weight over all the MX bikes out there.