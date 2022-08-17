Maxxis Forekaster: the ultimate downcountry tyre

Looking for the perfect tyre to handle a range of conditions without compromising traction or rolling speed? The all-new Forekaster is it.

The new Maxxis Forekaster tyre is evolution in action. Built for aggressive XC and downcountry riding in loose or wet conditions, it combines just the right blend of features to make it the ideal all-round tyre for those who like to ride fast and have fun.

Maxxis Forekaster need to know:

A densely packed tread pattern to increase rolling efficiency

Taller side knobs to improve cornering grip

Raised ridges on the casing to promote mud clearing

Increased casing width and volume from 2.35 to 2.40 and 2.60

Two rubber compound options: Dual or 3C MaxxTerra

EXO sidewall protection

Tubeless ready casings

Price: $83-88 / £65.99-69.99

While the original Forekaster was designed as a wet-weather XC trail, the new version is an evolutionary leap beyond. When your riding is all about long days out in the saddle, with terrain covering everything from flowing forest single track to rocky descents to techy-climbs or even just fire-road ascents, and you want a tyre that’ll give you the perfect blend of efficiency and confidence, whatever the weather throws at you, the Maxxis Forekaster is it.

Downcountry-ready features

When you want to maximise fun, love eking out every sliver of speed from a trail, and don’t let a little thing like short suspension travel stop you from hitting technical features, you need a tyre to match.

The densely-packed treat pattern increases rolling efficiency, maintaining momentum, while taller side knobs make sure you can carry that speed into corners with ultimate confidence, even when conditions are muddy and loose.

And talking of mud, the Forekaster includes raised ridges on the casing to help shed mud quicker, and stop the tyres getting all gunked up.

Two rubber compound options – Dual or 3C MaxxTerra – mean there’s yet more choice to suit every riding requirement, plus EXO sidewalls add protection when riding rough through roots and rock gardens.

There are also plenty of width and volume options, 2.4 and 2.6, and all tyres come tubeless ready.

How does the Forekaster fit into the Maxxis lineup?

Maxxis produces tyres for every type of terrain, condition and riding type. Focussed on speed and want low rolling resistance? Opt for one of the cross-country focussed tyres such as the Aspen, Rekon Race, Ikon or Rekon. All about fast descents, cornering, traction and grip? You want something from the gravity-focussed options like the Dissector, Minion DHF, Minion DHR or Assegai.

The Maxxis Forekaster slots in perfectly between these two sectors. Plenty of confidence-inspiring grip, without compromising the speed and momentum you’re generating.

So if the Maxxis Aspen isn’t enough but the Maxxis Minion is too much, choose the Forekaster – then get out and ride. And ride. And ride!