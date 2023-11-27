Mavic is back in the helmet game with the new Deemax lid (but sadly it doesn’t come in yellow)

The French wheel brand launches a new open-face helmet with MIPs, and a new Enduro SL wheel set.

Mavic has announced two new products in its Deemax range: the Deemax MIPS helmet and the Deemax Enduro SL wheel set. Here though, the famously gravity and downhill oriented range takes aim at the enduro market. The helmet includes Mavic’s new Ergo Hold SL + 3-position Retention System designed to allow riders to achieve a better fit. Both are available now on the Mavic website and through its distributors. The MIPs helmet has an MSRP of £149 and the wheels cost £330 for the front and £440 for the rear.

Deemax MIPs Helmet and Enduro SL wheels need to know

Deemax MIPS helmet costs £149

Helmet features Ergo Hold SL+ 3-point adjustment system

Deemax Enduro SL wheel set costs €385 for the front wheel and €504 for the rear (both 29in and 27.5in)

Wheels available in 29in pair or MX with 27.5in rear

Deemax MIPS helmet

We last looked at the Mavic Deemax MIPS helmet in 2020, and it’s had a bit of a facelift since then. It’s gained about 70g in weight (321g in 2020 and 390g now), but that’s likely down to the added tech and larger area coverage. Deemax is traditionally a gravity and DH wheel set name made famous in the 90s, but now Mavic is applying it to a growing range of kit, including this helmet.

So what’s new? The MIPs rotational brain protection technology is still the same, and is pretty standard in most of the best MTB helmets nowadays – but remains important as a feature. Mavic has improved the coverage around the back of the head and on the temples to increase coverage of these areas. Likely the biggest update comes with the Ergo Hold SL+ adjustment system. This is a 3-point retention system to provide a better fit for the rider. There are three sizes, S, M and L. These cover head sizes between 51cm and 61cm, so quite a broad spectrum to suit the majority of adult riders.

You can store your glasses in a special ‘eyewear tunnel’ which apparently is safe to use even when riding. The helmet is also goggle compatible. For those worried about breathability, there are outer vents which “connect to extensive inner cooling channels” for extra ventilation. These are paired with Coolmax® pads inside the helmet, with the idea being they wick sweat away from your head.

The Deemax MIPS comes in a choice of three colourways: white, black and military green. It’s available to buy now from Mavic dealers and has an MSRP of £149.

Deemax Enduro SL wheelset

The launch of the Enduro SL wheel set comes less than a month after its limited edition yellow Deemax wheels that evoked memories of 90s DH legends. These aren’t quite as snazzy – or garish, depending on where you sit on having bright wheels – but they are designed to be raced in EWS/EDR (or more likely your local Enduro race) – we’ve tested many Mavic wheels in the past and they’ve generally proved to be up there with the best MTB wheels on the market. The SL wheel set weighs in at a claimed 910g for the front wheel (29in), and 995g for the rear in 27.5in or 1,040g in the 29in. You can mix and match if you prefer a mullet setup, but the front wheel is only available in 29in.

So, what’s exciting or new about these enduro race wheels? Mavic has used a ISM4D construction, which means the brand has managed to keep the rim weight lower without sacrificing strength by removing excess rim material between the spoke holes. The wheels also come with the new Infinity HD hub (28h) and ID360 ratchet-equipped hub, and a 30mm width welded rim to “absorb heavy impacts” and can accommodate tyres between 2in and 3in. The Deemax Enduro SL wheels are treated to a Blackshield surface protection which claims to help prevent stone chips.

In terms of racing, Mavic’s patented Fore technoloy paired with the Infinity Hub means riders can replace a broken spoke without having to remove the tyre or tubeless tape. Further adding to the racing pedigree, the wheels are tubeless compatible without any tape. This is thanks to the Fore technology as well as a wider central channel which claims to allow better sealing and easier tyre swapping.

You can pick a set of these up for €385 for the front wheel and €504 for the rear setting you back €889 (roughly £772) for a full set. They’re available through Mavic dealers and online stores.