Details of new Manitou Mezzer 180mm enduro fork and Mara rear shock

Introducing the 180mm Manitou Mezzer fork and Manitou Mara rear shock

We think the Manitou Mattoc is a great fork but the new Manitou Mezzer is just oh so much more enduro! Also, new rear shocks and handlebars from Answer.

Hayes Performance Systems Introduces the New Enduro Collection New Performance Products from Manitou, SUNringlé, Hayes and ProTaper MTB

Enduro riding continues to evolve; it is becoming even more aggressive on more challenging terrain with riders demanding more from their bike’s performance. At the same time, riders expect to be able to pedal their bikes uphill with ease and efficiency. At Hayes Performance Systems, we are constantly inspired and driven to engineer new product offerings to meet rider demands. This year we are excited to launch our new Enduro Collection, featuring brand new products from Manitou, SUNringlé, Hayes Brake and ProTaper MTB.

Starting with Manitou, we created the new Manitou Mezzer Pro fork with a focused purpose: the lightest, stiffest, smoothest long-travel fork on the market. We set aggressive targets in performance, weight and stiffness: 37mm stanchions, Reverse Arch technology, adjustable high- and low-speed compression and rebound damping, and 27.5” and 29” fork options with travel settings from 140 to 180mm. Not only is the Mezzer packed full of features, it’s 28% torsionally stiffer than the competition with a weight of 2000g (27.5in 180mm travel, uncut steerer).

All aspects – from the shaping of the dropouts, geometry of the Reverse Arch, cable routing, damper technology, and seal material – were strategically engineered. Nothing was assumed.

Designed to interact with the Mezzer Pro fork, the new Mara Pro rear shock was developed with a “Work” mode to restrict oil flow for climbing that can be switched to “Party” mode for letting it rip on the decent. With world-class performance, reliability, and discrete adjustments for pedal platform, low and high-speed compression and low speed rebound, the Mara Pro enables the most technical riders to push the envelope and tune their performance without compromise.

The all new SUNringlé Düroc Pro wheels utilizes our proven Düroc 35mm and SD37 rim mated to our All-New Ringle’TM Super Bubba 4- degree quick engaging hub, laced with Wheelsmith butted straight-pull artisan steel spokes. The new Super Bubba hubs feature Clock’d Technology. It features two separate ratchet rings, allowing configuration for two different levels of engagement and pawl contact: 3 pawls engaging every 4 degrees for all-mountain or 6 pawls engaging every 8 degrees for hard charging downhill. These wheels were designed to handle the steepest descents you can ride at the greatest velocity you can muster.

The new Dominion A2 Hayes disc brake is the two-piston version of the award winning Dominion A4. The A2 is aimed at the trail crowd or the discerning rider looking for a lighter weight version of the A4. The master cylinder was designed to work with two- or four-piston calipers, delivering maximum performance and consistent lever feel in either setup. The Dominion A2 and A4 will be available with a new short reach, narrow width lever that was specifically designed to address the needs of riders with smaller hands.

Rounding out the Enduro Collection is the new ProTaper MTB bar and stem, complementing our existing breadth of carbon handlebar offerings and bringing a 35mm version to the aluminum set. Completing the ProTaper MTB cockpit is the all-new ProTaper grips featuring the PT logo pattern – not too thick, not too thin and the right durometer to tack up when you need it. Now available in Stealth and Race Yellow graphics.