The 10 best retro bikes of the Malverns Classic

These blasts from the past blew us away

The Malverns Classic saw people unveiling some of the rarest and much coveted mountain bikes from the annals of history. Here’s our pick of the bunch.

If you haven’t heard about the Malverns Classic by now then where have you been? Britain’s premier mountain bike festival of the past came back with a bang to its spiritual home at Eastnor Deer Park. And for a few fleeting moments it was like being transported back twenty years with nineties music blaring out of the sound system, more than its fair share of retro race kits and of course the bikes…

WD40 Show and Shine

It seems like it wasn’t just us that lusted after these pin-up stars judging by the amount and variety of bikes on display. Owing to such a diverse fan base and huge variety of bikes everyone had their own favourites. But if you weren’t there, here’s a taste of just some of the most drool worthy bikes still going strong today in a bit of a monster gallery.

Of course, the Malverns wasn’t just a celebration of everything retro. A full program of entertaining racing and a party atmosphere meant that everyone was having a good time. With over four and a half thousand attendees plus racers it proved to be one of the mountain bike events of the year.

And the good news…

Next year’s event dates have already been announced. Make sure you block off 14-16th June 2019 and get yourself to the Malverns Classic 2019.