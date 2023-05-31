Live your Stranger Things dreams: Raleigh has brought back the iconic Chopper bicycle

It's the rebirth of an absolute classic. The Raleigh Chopper was THE bike for kids of the 70's, and it's entered popular consciousness due to its iconic style. Now, Raleigh are bringing it back for a new age.

Okay, it might not be a mountain bike and okay, it might not be the exact bikes they used in Stranger Things, but there’s no arguing with the fact that the Raleigh Chopper is a retro icon of a bicycle. And riding the nostalgia wave, the bike brand has brought it back complete with classic styling. Just picture yourself cruising down the boardwalk or through the park, the sun shining, wind blowing through your hair.

Need to know:

Based on 3D scans of original Raleigh Chopper

RRP £950

3-speed hub gear and caliper brakes

Cro-mo steel frame and handlebars

Available June 12th in the UK

Raleigh was established in Nottingham, UK, way back in 1887 and has been designing and making bikes for over 130 years. It has a lot of innovation in its back catalogue, but arguably there are few bikes within its stable that had as large a cultural impact and lasting legacy as the Raleigh Chopper. No wonder there’s a buzz about its rebirth.

Of course, you could try and find an original Raleigh MK2 Chopper but that would involve trawling through various auction sites, plus the new version is as close as it’s possible to get and still be legal in the UK.

3D scans of the original MK2 Chopper were used to create CAD designs for the new frame, part of the nearly 4 years work that’s gone into recreating this piece of bicycling history. And of course it has the features that make this bike what it is: a one-piece saddle, mid-frame 3-speed working gear shifter, and the eye catching sissy bar.

“The Raleigh Chopper is the most iconic bike Raleigh has ever made, arguably the most iconic bike in British history,” shares Lee Kidger, Managing Director at Raleigh. “Selling millions of units worldwide during the 70’s; the Chopper cemented its place in British culture and to this day evokes a feeling of nostalgia for the era.

This new model is as close as we could get to the original Mk2 released in 1972, while still meeting today’s required standards. The Chopper is still seen by the Raleigh team as the jewel in the brand’s crown. A legacy to be admired, protected, and never forgotten”.

Availability and spec

Put the 20th June 12pm in your diaries, as that’s when the new Raleigh Chopper is due to drop, and Raleigh are releasing it in the infrared and ultraviolet; the two colour options it originally launched with back in the 70’s.

The frame is constructed from Cro-Mo steel with steel handlebar and stem, hub gear, Raleigh 3-speed shifter and caliper brakes. It comes in at a fairly chunky 18.5kg but no-one is buying this bike based on weight, right?

And finally, the RRP is £950.

