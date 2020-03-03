Annoyed by litter on the trails? Here’s how to do something about it

Trash Free Trails and The Spring Trail Clean Tour

Trash Free Trails and 1000s of riders are prepping for second annual Spring Trail Clean Tour, ramping up bid to reduce plastic pollution on trails.

Sign-up and learn more at trashfreetrails.org

This April 4th – 13th, Trash Free Trails will be heading out to deliver 10 Spring Trail Clean Tour events across the UK. From Aston Hill to Fort Bill.

Trash Free Trails Spring Trail Clean Tour dates

South East England – Aston Hill – Saturday 4th April, 12pm-3pm South England – Leigh Woods – Sunday 5th April, 12pm-3pm South West England – Forest of Dean – Monday 6th April, 12pm-3pm South Wales – Afan – Thursday 9th April, 12pm-3pm Midlands – Cannock Chase – Friday 10th April, 12pm-3pm North Wales – Llandegla – Saturday 11th April, 12pm-3pm North England – Leeds Urban Bike Park – Sunday 12th April, 12pm-3pm North East – Hamsterley Forest – Monday 13th April, 12pm-3pm Scotland – Tweedlove – 29th-31st May Scotland – Fort William – 5th-7th June

The TFT Ambassador Team of 30 riders, runners and roamers will also be leading an additional 10 Spring Trail Cleans of their own. That makes 20 Spring Trail Clean Tour events.

In response to an ‘appetite for protection’ that Trash Free Trails experienced out on the trails in 2019 they’ve decided to ask if you’re up for leading your own Spring Trail Clean? Trash Free Trials will help you out with their ‘trail clean toolkit’ that breaks down the process into simple, bite size chunks.

#trashfreetrails