The neck brace and safety tech people have a new convertible enduro helmet option.

South African mountain bike safety and apparel specialist, Leatt, has launched a new enduro helmet.

Demand for generously ventilated detachable chinbar helmets has only increased and Leatt’s latest product evolution is targeted at enduro riders. As such, it is unsurprisingly named: the 4.0 Enduro.

Available in four colourways and sizes small, medium and large, the 4.0 Enduro is DH crash safety certified. Protection is a crucial attribute of any mountain bike helmet but there are often comprises, regarding these convertible enduro style helmets.

Credible safety rating

Leatt’s considered biomedical engineering approach, has enabled the company to deliver an enduro helmet that offers confident levels of crash safety certification (S/NZS 2063:2008, ASTM F1952–10, EN1078, CPSC 1203) and riding comfort.

A total of 18 vent ports should keep you cool, even when cranking away on a steep climb, in sweltering conditions on a summer’s day.

To prevent frustration with the fitment and disengagement of its 4.0 Enduro helmet’s chinbar, Leatt uses a stainless steel detachment latch, which should more robust than plastic when exposed to regular use – or a crash.

It plays nice with eyewear

Leatt’s industrial designers have paid particular attention the ergonomic tension between eyewear and helmet structure. The adjustable peak allows for a convenient google stowage and there is a docking channel for sunglasses, too.

Instead of a MIPS liner the 4.0 Enduro uses Leatt’s own 360 Turbine energy deflection technology. The claim is of a 40% reduction in brain rotation forces.

Leatt is marketing the 4.0 Enduro at £279,99 and classifies the helmet at a mass rating of 810g. For riders who need the adaptability of a helmet that can be both a full face and a half shell option, this Leatt 4.0 is a compelling new enduro riding option.